The library is open in its temporary space. Normal hours are Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
The library will be closed Dec. 9 to Jan. 23, 2022 for the final phase of the expansion project, which includes moving materials back to the Carnegie/1984 library and receiving new furniture. One will need to select a different pickup location for any new holds placed. The book drops will be unavailable while the library is closed. No items will be due and no fines will be charged.
The only entrance to the new portion of the building is on Main Street, to the right of the original Carnegie entrance. Street parking is available. Book drops are available outside the Main Street entrance, at one service point inside the library and in the new drive-up book drop. Enter the book drop lane from South Washington Street.
The expansion project is not finished. Many details, including toys and digital wall coverings in the TalkReadPlay Center, will be added before the project is completed in early 2022.
Patrons can read the Watertown Daily Times online. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All one needs is a valid library card.
The library will be starting its monthly writing workshop group, led by Fran Milburn, in early 2022. Hopefully, meetings will begin when the building project is finished and the new meeting rooms are open. If interested in being kept up-to-date about the group, contact Jamie at jhernandez@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
The storybook trail at Brandt Quirk Park has “The Little Old Lady Who Wasn’t Afraid of Anything” written by Linda Williams. Send an email with the answer to the question at the end of the trail for a chance to win one of two copies of the new book.
A thankful photo contest will be held through Tuesday. Participants can take a photo of something they are thankful for and submit it to the contest for a chance to win a prize. Voting will take place in December. The person who took the photo with the most votes will win a Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera, film and a photography book. Email submissions to askrefwt@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
The library is offering a fall book reading challenge. Readers of all ages can stop by the library for a challenge sheet and spend October and November working toward a goal of reading 10 books that fit into specific categories. Those who complete the challenge will be entered to win a fall reading basket.
The grab bag program is available. If one is short on time to browse the shelves, fill out a grab bag request form on the website. Staff will select materials based on the preferences indicated and contact the person when it ready. Visit https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/grab-bags/ for more details.
A family LEGO building battle is being held this month. Voting will be through Sunday. The family that gets the most votes for their LEGO project will win a large LEGO set and a Build It! LEGO book.
This month, staff is filling all 12 available subscription boxes with “Books 2 Movies” — that is, movies inspired by books and the books that inspired them. Registration will not be required, and boxes will be available all month while supplies last. Boxes are available for those ages 11-18.
