The library is open in its temporary space with full hours: Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
The only entrance to the new portion of the building is on Main Street, to the right of the original Carnegie entrance. Street parking is available.
Book drops are available outside the Main Street entrance, at one service point inside the library and in the new drive-up book drop. Enter the book drop lane from South Washington Street.
The expansion project is not finished. Many details, including toys and digital wall coverings in the TalkReadPlay Center, will be added before the project is completed in early 2022.
This is a temporary space right now, with areas like meeting and programming rooms being used as staff workspaces or to house library collections.
Faxing is not available in the temporary space. Library staff can help one find somewhere else to fax. A small number of computers and printing will be available.
Patrons can read the Watertown Daily Times online. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All one needs is a valid library card.
The library will be starting its monthly writing workshop group, led by Fran Milburn, in early 2022. Hopefully, meetings will begin when the building project is finished and the new meeting rooms are open. If interested in being kept up-to-date about the group, contact Jamie at jhernandez@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
The Friends of the Watertown Public Library will hold a Wicked Halloween House Tour. Those who decorate their house can sign up for $20. The funds go to the Friends of the Watertown Public Library. There will be a prize drawing for participating houses and businesses. Visit the Friends of the Watertown Public Library page on Facebook for the sign up link.
The storybook trail at Brandt Quirk Park has “The Little Old Lady Who Wasn’t Afraid of Anything” written by Linda Williams. Send an email with the answer to the question at the end of the trail for a chance to win one of two copies of the new book.
There will be an Enchanted Storybook Trail through Sunday. The storybook trail will be lined with paper lanterns to enjoy after dark.
A Friends bake sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until sold out Saturday. All proceeds benefit the community. Donated homemade or purchased bread can be dropped off at the library by 6 p.m. today.
The library is offering a fall book reading challenge. Readers of all ages can stop by the library for a challenge sheet and spend October and November working toward a goal of reading 10 books that fit into specific categories. Those who complete the challenge will be entered to win a fall reading basket.
The grab bag program is available. If one is short on time to browse the shelves, fill out a grab bag request form on the website. Staff will select materials based on the preferences indicated and contact the person when it ready. Visit https://www.waertownpubliclibrary.org/grab-bags/ for more details.
Light the Library will be held through Saturday. Check out a pumpkin and carving kit. Carve the pumpkin at home and return it to the library to be displayed on the library steps. Pumpkins must be returned by 1 p.m. Saturday.
Through Sunday, the children’s desk will have a Halloween Hunt. Participants who successfully find all the hidden creatures and items will be awarded a prize.
A spooky story time will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. The author and illustrator of the new book, “The Twelve Days of Halloween” will be at the library. Author Leann Schwandt Lehner will read her book on the library lawn. Illustrator Alais Fortier-Meyer will join Schwandt Lehner in the children’s area for a book signing. They will have copies of their book for sale.
The library will hold a “Black-Out Poetry” contest through Oct. 31. Patrons can pick up a take-home packet while supplies last. Each packet will include book pages to create their own Black-Out Poetry and a contest sheet. Entries are due Sunday. Contest entries will be displayed in the library and can be voted on from Nov. 3 to Nov. 23. The winner will be announced Nov. 29 and receive an inkwell pen set and notebook.
Bookies will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. l17. The group will discuss “Carnegies Maid” by Marie Benedict.
