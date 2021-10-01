The library is open in its temporary space with full hours: Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
The only entrance to the new portion of the building is on Main Street, to the right of the original Carnegie entrance. Street parking is available.
Book drops are available outside the Main Street entrance, at one service point inside the library and in the new drive-up book drop. Enter the book drop lane from South Washington Street.
The expansion project is not finished. Many details, including toys and digital wall coverings in the TalkReadPlay Center, will be added before the project is completed in early 2022.
This is a temporary space right now, with areas like meeting and programming rooms being used as staff workspaces or to house library collections.
Faxing is not available in the temporary space. Library staff can help one find somewhere else to fax. A small number of computers and printing will be available.
Patrons can read the Watertown Daily Times online. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All one needs is a valid library card.
The Friends of the Watertown Public Library will hold a Wicked Halloween House Tour. Those who decorate their house can sign up for $20 and fee on a map that will be shared on Oct. 20 for a driving tour. The funds go to the Friends of the Watertown Public Library. There will be a prize drawing for participating houses and businesses. Visit the Friends of the Watertown Public Library page on Facebook for the sign up link.
The storybook trail at Brandt Quirk Park has “Treemendous: Diary of a Not Yet Mighty Oak” written by Bridget Heos and illustrated by Mike Ciccotello. Send an email with the answer to the question at the end of the trail for a chance to win one of two copies of the new book.
The Garden Tales Farmers Market is Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. through Oct. 21. The market is held in the North First Street parking lot near the fire department. It is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Contact Erin M. O’Neill at 920-261-0601 for more information.
The library is offering a fall book reading challenge. Readers of all ages can stop by the library for a challenge sheet and spend October and November working toward a goal of reading 10 books that fit into specific categories. Those who complete the challenge will be entered to win a fall reading basket.
The grab bag program is available. If one is short on time to browse the shelves, fill out a grab bag request form on the website. Staff will select materials based on the preferences indicated and contact the person when it it ready. Visit https://www.waertownpubliclibrary.org/grab-bags/ for more details.
Reading with Rover will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and again Oct. 21. The program offers reading with specially trained therapy dogs in the children’s area of the library. It is open to all ages.
A Family Building Battle will be held all October. Family Building Battles will have a new theme each month. Families can build with LEGOs and create a winning build in one hour during the build window. The October theme is to build a haunted or spooky scene with the build window Friday through Oct. 15.
The October voting window is Oct. 20 to 26. The top family will win a large LEGO set.
The Squirrel’s Big Acorn Hunt is through Sunday. Squirrel needs help. He has hidden his acorns in the library and now he can’t find them. Stop in the library through Sunday and visit the children’s desk for information to help squirrel hunt for his acorns. All participants who successfully find squirrel’s acorns will be awarded a prize.
Between Monday and Oct. 31, the children’s desk will have a Halloween Hunt. Participants who successfully find all the hidden creatures and items will be awarded a prize.
Little University Storytime...Outside! Miss Tina will have storytime on the library lawn on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. through Oct. 29.
It will be the same storytime each day of the week, so come for whichever date and time one is able to attend and bring a blanket to get cozy. The group will meet as long as Mother Nature allows and cancellations due to weather will be posted on the library Facebook page.
It’s time for a new round of teen subscription boxes. This month the library will be filling all 12 boxes with books and extra goodies in two unique themes, “ice cream” for those who love tales that feel like a treat, and “I Scream” for those who would like to celebrate Halloween with a good fright.
Registration is not required and boxes will be available for those ages 11-18 all month while supplies last. One can keep everything except the books and the container.
A Teen Library Council Mixer will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 14. Members will be able to help library staff plan fun events and help staff choose which books get added to the young adult collection and have a say in how the library can better serve young adults.
Anyone interested can attend the mixer on the library patio. Free drinks and snacks will be available.
The library will hold a “Black-Out Poetry” contest Oct. 11-31. Starting Oct. 11, patrons can pick up a take-home packet while supplies last. Each packet will include book pages to create their own Black-Out Poetry and a contest sheet. Entries are due Oct. 31. Contest entries will be displayed in the library and can be voted on from Nov. 3 to Nov. 23.
The winner will be announced Nov. 29 and receive an inkwell pen set and notebook.
Bookies will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 on the library patio. The group will meet on the library patio to discuss “Transcedent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi.
