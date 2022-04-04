The Watertown Public Library is celebrating National Library Week April 3-9. The library will be celebrating throughout the month with special activities, including a new book at the storybook trail at Brandt Quirk Park.
Jump into spring by getting outside to read “The New LiBEARian” by Alison Donald.
There will also be a new piece together at the community puzzle table.
During the month, the community coloring table will be introduced. Coloring is fun for all ages. Take time to relax and indulge creativity by transforming a page into a work of art.
Love Your Library Photo Contest will be held April 1-30. To celebrate National Library Week, those at the library want to see what patrons love about the new library. Email an entry, one per person, to askrefwt@watertownpubliclibrary.org. Submitted photos will be posted on the website in May and the entry that gets the most votes will win an Instax Mini Camera.
“Help a Character Out!” scavenger hunt will be held this week through Monday April 11 for those ages 11 and older. The Teen Library Council is putting on the hunt in celebration of National Library Week. Participants will be tasked with searching the Teen Space for popular characters from young adult books. Each will have an issue that can be solved using library services. If one can help out the characters, they will collect a prize.
Download the Cafe Libraries App for easier access to all things library-related. The app makes it easy to search for items, place holds and access general library information. One can leave a plastic card at home and use a digital library card. The app is free.
The Friends Book Nook is open for business seven days a week during library hours. The purchase of gently used books, magazines, compact discs and audiobooks support the library through the Friends group.
Little University Storytime will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. There are books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music and movement. Storytime is the same theme each week.
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Every week there are songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles and free play. Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are welcome.
Reading with Rover will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the TalkReadPlay Center. Reading with Rover is held the first and third Thursday of the month. It is a time to read with specially trained therapy dogs.
Club Lego will meet at 3:30 p.m. April 11. Every other week this spring, the children’s room staff will have Lego building challenges. Each week there will be a Lego building challenge and children will have time to build and create with their friends.
Teen Casual After School Hang, or known at Teen CASH, is an event series held every Monday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for teens and “tweens” that takes place every Monday in the library’s new teen space. Registration isn’t required to participate, but one must be 11 to 18 to participate.
Teen without homework help will be held Wednesday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. This is a quiet, afternoon school spot fo finish homework and get new book suggestions. On the first, second and fourth Wednesday of the month, teens and “tweens” are welcome in the Teen Space for help with research, conversation, reading recommendations and healthy snacks. No registration required.
The Teen Library Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. April 14 in the library’s Teen Space. One must be between the ages of 12 and 18.
Hooks and Needles will be offered for adults every Monday, at 6 p.m. Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels can work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill. Bring hooks or needles as yarn will be provided.
An adult craft night will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the makerspace to make book page wreaths. All supplies will be provided. Register on-line or call 920-545-2331.
A poetry walk, in celebration of National Poetry Month, will be held April 11-30. The library is teaming with Main Street businesses for the poetry walk. Start at the library’s reference desk and receive a guide to direct one down Main Street, reading poems all the way.
The Bookworms Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. April 11 at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St. Coffee will be available. In April, the group will discuss “Orphan Train” by Christina Baker Kline.
The Bookies Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. April 27. All adults are welcome to join. This month the club will be discussing “Nothing to See Here” by Kevin Wilson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.