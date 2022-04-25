In celebration of National Library Week, which was April 3-9, the Watertown Public Library is asking patrons to submit photos of what they love about the new library. Is there a favorite cozy spot, new chair, or light fixture. Entries can be sent to the Love Your Library Photo Contest to askrefwt@watertownpubliclibrary.org. The photos will be posted on the website in May and the person who gets the most votes will win an Instax Mini Camera. Entries will be accepted through April 30.
April is National Poetry Month. The library is teaming with Main Street businesses to create a poetry walk. Start at the reference desk on the second floor of the library and receive a poetry walk guide that will direct one up and down Main Street reading poems along the way. It will be available through April 30.
The Friends of the Library Book Nook is open seven days a week during library hours. One can purchase gently used books, magazines, compact discs, and audiobooks to help support the Friends group.
The Friends of the Library will hold its monthly membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 9. The group will discuss upcoming events, ideas and ways Friends can support the library. The meeting will be. held in thje library’s Makerspace.
Little University Storytime will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. There are books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music and movement. Storytime is the same theme each week.
Library Kids Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade will meet in the programming room in the TalkReadPlay Center every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Each week children will play games, rad books, make crafts or do a STEAM challenge with friends. No registration is needed.
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Every week there are songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles and free play. Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are welcome.
Teen Casual After School Hang, or known at Teen CASH, is an event series held every Monday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for teens and “tweens” that takes place every Monday in the library’s new teen space. Registration isn’t required to participate, but one must be 11 to 18 to participate.
Teen Homework Help will be available from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Teens and “tweens” are welcome in the Teen Space for help with research, conversation, reading recommendations and snacks are available. No registration is required.
Tackle Technology will be held at theWatertown Senior and Community Center at 10 a.m. today. Participants can bring their devices and staff will help one understand them better. Registration is required by calling 920-545-2331.
Hooks and Needles will be offered for adults every Monday, at 6 p.m. Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels can work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill. Bring hooks or needles as yarn will be provided.
The Bookies Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday. All adults are welcome to join. This month the club will be discussing “Nothing to See Here” by Kevin Wilson.
Recycling 101: Basics for Being a Better Recycler will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday. It will be a presentation from Jefferson County’s Solid Waste Program. Tips will be offered on how to be a better recycler. There will also be clarification on what is and what isn’t recyclable.
