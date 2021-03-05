The library is open to the public. Hours are Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. Curbside service is still available.
Masks will be required for all patrons age 5 and older. For those without a mask, one will be provided for free.
Due to the construction project, there are a limited number of computers.
Tax forms are available in the lobby.
Patrons are asked to stay home if they are feeling ill. They need to mask up, wash their hands and keep 6 feet of distance between those not in their household while they are in the library.
Library staff will need to move more than 100,000 items into the new space this spring. Help keep the staff healthy for the big move.
The Friends of the Watertown Public Library is having a spring book sale. The sale will run March 20-21, and will be by appointment only because of COVID-19 precautions. Those interested in securing a 15 minute shopping appointment can call 920-545-2331. Items available for sale include children’s books, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks and cookbooks.
The databases HelpNow offers chess tutoring. Connect with a live tutor to sharpen cognitive skills and learn the game. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org.
The library has a new database that allows one home access to several local newspapers, including the Watertown Daily Times. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All one needs is a valid library card.
Need help choosing books for children while the library is at curbside? The Children’s Room has book bundles available for check out. These are groups of five picture books on popular topics that children like. Currently the library had Pete the Cat, pirates, sharks, circus, creativity, bed and bath time and farm animal bundles available. Call the library to find out what topics are available that day for curbside pickup.
It is time for the 2021 Kids Choice Awards. Students in grades 4, 5 and 6 need to read at least three books from the Kids’ Choice list and vote for their favorite through March 12 at www.bridgeslibrarysystem.org/vote. The library has multiple copies of all 15 of this year’s selections. Many of the selections are available through Overdrive and/or Hoopla as ebooks as audiobooks. Place them on hold or call the library for help securing copies of the books. Then read and vote. Contact the library for more information and stay tuned to Book Talks on the library YouTube channel.
Infant massage classes will be held Fridays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 9:30 a.m. Steffani Evans with the Jefferson County Birth to 3 program will offer the class. The program is hosted on Zoom and registration is required. Each hour-long class will include massage techniques and ways to connect with those age 0 to 1.
Teen subscription boxes pick-up is March 8-14. A subscription box is a packaged experience including a monthly selection of things in a container. Contact ekingman@watertownpubliclibrary.org for more information.
Crafty Tales and Silly Stories will be held March 8 to March 16. Take and make kids crafts kits will be available starting March 8 for pickup. Miss Tina will post a Silly Story Time on the library YouTube page on Tuesday, March 16 at 10 a.m. Watch the story time and do the craft or STEM activity at one’s convenience. Kits are available while supplies last.
Each Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. the Bad Joke Wednesday is updated on the YouTube Channel to start the day off with a joke. A new video is posted each week to the YouTube Channel, and will remain available to watch whenever it is convenient.
The library is hosting a Hello Spring Photo Contest for photography lovers of all ages. One can take a photo of something that shows spring is coming, with any type of camera or cell phone and submit it to the contest for a chance to win a prize. Entries will be accepted March 1-31 and photos will be posted to the library Facebook page for voting in April. The person who took the photo with the most votes will win a Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera, film and a photography book. Open to all ages. One entry per person. Email submissions to askrefwt@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
The Virtual Book Club for adults meet each month after reading a book that is available on Hoopla (www.hoopladigital.com). In March the club is reading “The Paper Daughters of Chinatown” by Heather B. Moore. Readers will meet via Zoom on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the entire book. There is also written discussion throughout the month. In order to participate, request to join the Virtual Book Club group on Facebook. If one is not on Facebook and would still like to attend the Zoom discussion, email Jamie at jhernandez@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
Grab bags of library materials are available. Patrons can request one grab bag per week. Each bag will contain up to five items that are available at the library at the time of the request. To request a bag, fill out a form on the website. Allow at least 72 hours for the library to process the request. One will be contacted by preferred method when the grab bag is ready for pickup.
