Services will be paused for the move starting Monday. The library will pause services for up to three weeks, while staff moves into the new portion of the facility.
The pause on materials requests begins Saturday. Collection available for browsing only.
The last day to check out items and pickup holds is Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
The book drop closes at 7:30 a.m. Monday and will remain closed throughout the move.
Phone and printing service will be unavailable. Library staff will answer email and Facebook inquiries as time allows. Digital resources will remain available. Patrons are asked not to return items while the library is closed.
Library staff will send out information on re-opening as it approaches.
The Summer Library Challenge 2021: Tails & Tales is coming. Participants can read, create and engage with the library this summer. Register for the daily reading challenge and the create and engage challenge to earn badges, tickets, and prizes throughout the summer. The program will be virtual on Beanstack this summer. The program officially runs June 7 to Aug. 1.
The library has a new database that allows one home access to several area newspapers, including the Watertown Daily Times. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All one needs is a valid library card.
The Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park is “Otis” by Loren Long.
Each Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. the Bad Joke Wednesday is updated on the YouTube Channel to start the day off with a joke. A new video is posted each week to the YouTube Channel, and will remain available to watch whenever it is convenient.
The library has a Virtual Book Club for adults. The book for May is “The Orphan Collector” by Ellen Marie Wiseman. The group will not be meeting in May via Zoom.
To participate in written discussion on Facebook, request to join the group at email jhernandez@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
