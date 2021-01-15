Curbside service will continue in a limited capacity on Monday and Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m. The library will return to regular curbside hours on Wednesday with hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 am. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. There will be no curbside service this Saturday.
There is still time to purchase a decorative paver that will help pave the way for the new library. Remember a loved one, honor someone special or showcase a business or organization. Order a paver online at: https://watertown-public-library.mybigcommerce.com/ or contact the library for a brochure. These purchases are tax deductible.
The library has a new database that allows one home access to several local newspapers, including the Watertown Daily Times. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All one needs is a valid library card.
Need help choosing books for children while the library is at curbside? The Children’s Room has book bundles available for check out. These are groups of five picture books on popular topics that children like. Currently the library had Pete the Cat, pirates, sharks, circus, creativity, bed and bath time and farm animal bundles available. Call the library to find out what topics are available that day for curbside pickup.
The Waukesha Public Library will host, Health Disparities & Race in the Time of COVID-19 on its YouTube page at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Dr. Damon Tweedy will offer the special Martin Luther King Jr. Day presentation examining health disparities and race in the time of COVID-19. Dr. Tweedy is the acclaimed author of the New York Times bestseller Black Man in a White Coat: A Doctor’s Reflections on Race and Medicine and is a professor at Duke University. He will discuss the topics of race and medicine as they intersect at the center of our national discussion during this historic pandemic. To view the presentation go to: youtube.com/waukeshalibrary. This program will only be viewable live with no recording available afterward. For more information about the program, call the Waukesha Public Library Reference Desk at 262-524-3682.
Through Family Zoom Nights, family charades will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The children’s library staff is holding Family Zoom Nights every other week this winter. Registration is required for each program. There will be games of charades with other families from the safety of home. Prizes will be awarded to all participants.
A snowmen story time will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The snowmen story time will be posted on the library YouTube page to watch at one’s convenience. Crafty Tales kits that go along with this story time will be available (while supplies last) when the library resumes curbside services.
Each Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. the Bad Joke Wednesday is updated on the YouTube Channel to start the day off with a joke. A new video is posted each week to the YouTube Channel, and will remain available to watch whenever it is convenient.
A teen craft kit, “Hungry Animal Mug and Hot Chocolate Bomb” will be available Jan. 20-26 or while supplies last. The teen craft kits include everything one needs to make a mug decorated with a hungry animal design and a hot chocolate bomb. If one would like to participate but can not get a kit, email Emily in teen services at ekingman@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
The Mindfulness Challenge is being offered through Feb. 28 Start off 2021 with the right mindset and sign up for the Mindfulness Challenge from a local library. Six libraries in Jefferson County will offer the Mindfulness Challenge, including Watertown Public Library. The online challenge will be open to all ages — from kids to adults — and one doesn’t need a library card to participate. Watertown’s Mindfulness Challenge will take place through its Beanstack site, and it will consist of easy breathing exercises and meditation activities, as well as book lists, online articles, and recommendations for apps and podcasts, among other things. Throughout January and February, one can participate at their own pace. As one learns about mindfulness and tries different practices, one will earn digital badges. If one completes six badges or more, they will be entered in the grand prize drawing. To sign up for the Mindfulness Challenge at Watertown Public Library visit watertownpubliclibrary.beanstack.org. The Mindfulness Challenge was created in collaboration with Fort HealthCare.
A winter library challenge Hibernate with a Good Book will be held through Feb. 28. The program will be all virtual this winter so one can participate from the comfort of their home. Participants need to meet weekly goals to earn virtual badges, super draw tickets and free books.
Voting for the Celebrating Traditions Photo Contest will be held through Tuesday. One can view the photos and cast ballots on the library’s website. The person ;who took the photo with the most votes will win an instant camera, film and a photography book.
The adult Virtual Book Club is reading “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles. In order to participate participants need to request to join the club group on Facebook. There is written discussion throughout the month, and the group will meet via Zoom 6:30p.m. Jan. 27 to discuss the entire book. If one is not on Facebook but would still like to participate in the Zoom discussion, call the reference desk at 920-545-2331 for the meeting ID and passcode.
Grab bags of library materials are available. Patrons can request one grab bag per week. Each bag will contain up to five items that are available at the library at the time of the request. To request a bag, fill out a form on the website. Allow at least 72 hours for the library to process the request. One will be contacted by preferred method of contact when the grab bag is ready for pickup.
