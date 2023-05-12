Paying it forward
Many readers of this column have heard the term paying it forward and might have even been a recipient or a donor of this act of kindness.
Perhaps there was a person behind you in the checkout lane at the grocery store with a few items, and you just tell the clerk you want to pay for those as well. The recipient of the free items is elated and a little good will is spread around. Or maybe you are at a lunch counter and decide to pay the bill for person sitting next to you. Just an act of kindness and it comes to a person you don’t even know.
Well, I was informed in recent days that a former Watertown High School student who benefitted substantially with the awarding of an Ella Ruebhausen scholarship back in 1984, and in recent days said she wanted to “pay it forward” by returning the $4,800 award she received with the intent that an additional Ruebhausen award be presented with this year’s class.
That student was Leah Pitterle and is now Leah Leighty. Leah sent a check to the community foundation in that amount and instead of the normal two Ruebhausen awards this year, there will be three of them, thanks to this former student.
Her generosity is wonderful and will help another student who will receive this award in the scholarship program in the coming weeks. Pretty special, I’d say.
Who was Ella Ruebhausen?
The Ella Ruebhausen scholarship has been awarded annually since the 1960s. This year two awards, each valued at $4,800, and in addition there will be the bonus award, making it a total of three.
Dr. Ella Ruebhausen was a native of Watertown and graduate of Watertown High School. She went on to University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1893. She came back to Watertown to teach and later moved to Illinois where for 34 years she was a professor of German at University of Illinois.
She died in 1960 and in her will she stated money was to be set aside with the board of regents of UW for the establishment of a “women’s self-help college” in Watertown. If that didn’t work out, she wanted city of Watertown officials to establish the school.
However, the regents and city officials contended in Cook County Ill., Superior Court that it would be “impractical in light of changing conditions and rising costs” since the will was pulled together.
Instead, they both asked that a scholarship program for students to attend UW-Madison be established and the court concurred. So, that’s how this scholarship came into being. The initial amount of money given for this purpose from her estate was about $42,000 but it has grown substantially since then.
2023 Scholarship program
With all of this talk about scholarships, I probably should mention the 2023 scholarship and honors program will be held this coming Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. in the Watertown High School Auditorium.
Students in the class of 2023 will be awarded over $500,000 in locally offered scholarships, the highest total in Watertown High School history.
The largest of these is a $32,000 award which is being funded by a Watertown High School graduate of the class of 1955 who wishes to remain anonymous. This award will amount to $8,000 a year for four years of college.
In addition there’s a long list of student who will share in the scholarships and academic honors program.
It’s always a special evening and if you’re inclined to see all the happy faces as they receive their awards, the program is open to the public.
