The Gobbler has been laying dormant for several years but it won’t stay that way for long.
My friends Barry Adams, regional reporter and John Hart, photographer for the Wisconsin State Journal combined for a really nifty piece in the newspaper a couple week ago.
The story by Barry is an amazing walk through the Gobbler’s history and now on to its latest chapter which is the impending reopening of what was most recently known as the Gobbler Theater into what will be called Club Groovy at the Gobbler.
Of course John Hart illustrated the story with several photos of the interior and the new owners, Steve Paulet and his wife Rachel.
The most recent owner was Dan Manesis, owner of a trucking company in the Milwaukee area. He purchased the long vacant Gobbler building and after a substantial renovation project opened for a variety of concerts, most of which were in the country style of music.
It opened in 2015 and shows were presented every few weeks but then the pandemic hit, shutting things down. It wasn’t long after that when Manesis died of cancer and the facility remained closed until a few months ago when Steve and Rachel happened to drive by it on their way from Madison to their son’s graduation at UW-Milwaukee. They saw the building and the for sale sign and just got pulled into checking out the facility. And, as they say, the rest is history.
Steve is quoted in the article as saying, “As I’m walking inside, I’m literally shaking. The only way I could explain it is that Dan Manesis grabbed me as I was driving by and said, ‘you’re the one.’ So the Gobbler is buying me, I’m not buying the Gobbler.”
Steve is a lover of music and owner of Groovy Wood Studios, a Madison company that buys, restores and resells console radios and record players. He has a Navy background and also has been involved in different businesses and really loves the hospitality industry. It seems as if both of them will be a perfect fit for this version of the Gobbler.
If all goes well, they deal will be consummated in mid-July and hope to begin offering musical acts later this summer.
The kinds of music they are considering include indie bands, up-and-coming rock artists, classic rock country crossover, jazz and perhaps standup comic acts. Their hopes are to hold multiple shows a week. The main stage will also be offered for recording sessions, piano recitals and other musical opportunities. An acoustic stage is also contemplated in the basement for groups that want to play before and/or after their main stage performances.
Sounds like this will be an interesting music venue that is sure to draw people from a wide area. At first it will be primarily local and area acts, given that most of the larger acts are already booked for the summer, but longer term they are expecting to book bigger acts.
Clarence Hartwig, well known turkey farmer and processor had the original vision for The Gobbler, spending over $1 million for the restaurant and accompanying hotel on the top of the adjacent hill. It was a huge draw from throughout the area but then it eventually closed and when through several different ownerships and uses.
The new owners were clear in Barry’s article that the signature look of the purple bar chairs, purple carpeting and pink wallpaper will not be disturbed. After all, the color combinations are what the Gobbler is all about.
It sure seems to me that the new owners have the enthusiasm, the entertainment background and the knowledge to once again make the Gobbler come to life under the name Club Groovy at the Gobbler.
This development has all the makings of another great draw for people throughout the area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.