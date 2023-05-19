An emotional evening I was a presenter at the Watertown High School scholarship program this past Monday evening and once again it was a memorable and emotional experience.
Many members of the class of 2023 at the high school were recognized for their achievements over their high school careers.
As each student came to the stage to receive their award there was a strong feeling of accomplishment not only by the students themselves but also by the parents and other family members who were in the audience.
Some of the presenters at the program were the actual donors of the funds distributed, and more than a couple of the presentations were in honor or in memory of a deceased person.
That almost always makes the presentation difficult as several of the speakers were pretty emotional as they gave their brief introductions.
It is pretty amazing watching these students come to the podium and receive their scholarships ranging all the way up to $32,000 for one student this year. The smiles are large and there were some tears as they walked back to their seats and shared the excitement with friends and family.
There was even a cheering section of students in the audience as each recipient’s name was called and the person walked to the podium. You could tell this was a close-knit group that was cheering for each other and honoring the recipients.
Then, after the hour-long program concluded the students gathered in small groups, to share their good fortune in conversations, hugs and plenty of photos with family and friends.
This annual scholarship program also marks the start of the transition for all of these students and more as they move from a high school setting to a college environment. The anticipation of being more on their own for the college bound, those attending technical schools as well as those moving into the world of work and apprenticeships is great and with only a few days of school remaining the enthusiasm continues to build as they move into a new phase of life.
I was fortunate to be able to share in that special evening.
Also, a mention is due here to all those who contributed to the incredible scholarship program we have here in Watertown. People who graduated from Watertown High School, maybe a few years ago all the way up to more than a century ago never forgot their roots. When some became successful in life, they never forgot their hometown. In more than a couple instances the donors mentioned in their estates and in conversations that growing up in our city was the basis for much of their successes and they wanted to do something tangible to show their love for Watertown.
Those of us who live in this community and call it home are indeed fortunate!
And, discussions are underway with several other potential donors for a scholarship fund so it is sure to grow even more in future years.
Our new high school! I get up to the high school occasionally on different kinds of business, and this past week there were several visits as the scholarship program was finalized.
As I walk through the halls I continue to be amazed at the wonderful physical condition of the school. It’s hard to imagine, but as athletic director Jamie Koepp reminded me, next year the “new” high school will be 30 years old!
I remember what it all took to get the school built. It was a difficult process and many people played a key role in this huge successful project. The leader of this effort at the time was Dr. Suzanne Hotter, superintendent of schools.
Walking through the school today shows our students and staff members are taking good care of this investment in education. The school certainly does not show its age. That’s a combination of grateful and caring students who take good care of the facility, the team which keeps everything clean and well maintained and a professional staff that uses the facility to the fullest.
Occasionally we have some friends from out of town who visit the high school for some sports or another extracurricular activity and the comment is always how beautiful and well maintained it is.
Hardly a soul would guess that it is already 29 years old, going on 30, and the debt has been paid off for a decade.
This is yet another strong example of how much this community values education.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.