An urn restoredThe Watertown Historical Society has a treasure trove of historical Watertown items, some in their original condition from a century or more ago, and others in need of extensive work to bring them back to their original quality and in a condition worth displaying.
The latter is the topic of today’s column and it is a fascinating piece of the society’s collection, which is now on display at the Octagon House grounds and will be formally dedicated with a program June 27 at 11 a.m.
This artifact is one of the original Wiggenhorn urns, which graced the top of the old Wiggenhorn Tobacco building, which was located on the north side of West Main Street at the Main Street bridge. The exact address was 102-104 W. Main St. The property is now the site of Bank First and back when the original building was still standing it was Wisconsin National Bank and later Valley Bank of Watertown.
After Valley officials held considerable discussions on the future of the building, it was decided to raze it and construct a new Valley Bank building on the property. Restoration was deemed to be far more expensive than starting over with a new building at that location.
Valley was later sold to M&I Bank and all operations were consolidated at the 205 N. Second St., location, now BMO Harris Bank. Since that time, other banks have been at the Main Street location and today it is the home of Bank First.
But, it was back in about 1985 when the old Wiggenhorn building was demolished and two of the three urns on the top of the building were saved and given to the historical society.
The urns remained in storage in a loft at the pioneer barn on the site until late 2019 when Melissa Lampe, president of the historical society, saw them and decided a restoration program for one of the two urns would be an added historical display at the society grounds.
Melissa talked with the folks at Rock River Blacksmith in Watertown and although the best of the two was in tough condition with some holes, dents and twisted tin, the blacksmith men said it could indeed be restored — it just needed some “tender loving care” and some craftsmen.
So, with some funding, along with diligent work and some donated time and labor, the blacksmith workers did a “miracle” and now the urn is in excellent condition.
It was quite an extensive project and yet a very worthwhile one from a historical perspective.
Back years ago when Watertown had an AM and FM radio station here in the city, the third floor of the old Wiggenhorn building was the location of the station’s studios. A visit to the radio station was always nice bit of exercise by walking up three flights of stairs! The upper floors also held the office of Attorney Bill Clifford and a few other offices over the years.
So, put June 27 at 11 a.m. on your calendar if you’re interested in being present for the dedication program. There’s nothing better than a relaxing time on the beautiful Octagon House property and taking in a little historical presentation.
TLS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.