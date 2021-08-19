In Times Square

A FEW WORDS ON RIVERFEST
This past weekend the 34th Watertown Riverfest celebration concluded with a highly successful run. The perfect weather was a primary factor and that, coupled with some excellent entertainment and other activities made this one a memorable event.
People have been asking how successful the event was and the best those on the committee can tell at this point is that there were loads of people out at Riverside Park all four days, and sales numbers appear to be very good.
It will be a while before all the reporting subcommittees get their information together and only then will we have a more complete picture.
But, as we’ve said many times, the success of Riverfest is not built on the revenue stream but rather on the fun everyone had while enjoying good food and beverages and excellent musical entertainment.
All in all it was a great year and heartwarming for all those who worked so hard to make it a reality after the one-year sabbatical.
CHARLES R. GILL
Occasionally I use this space to write about a Watertown resident from many years ago who made his or her mark on the community but who is not among the most recognizable names in our community’s history.
Back in December I wrote about Hiram Gill, a Watertown native who was born in 1866 and later became a political leader in politics in Seattle, Washington, and even served several terms as mayor of that city.
He was a colorful character to be sure, and got in the middle of some incredible political fights with the “vice lords” and other characters of questionable integrity. That in and of itself was an interesting story.
But, now I ran into some interesting information on Hiram’s father Charles, who was a Watertown resident for some years and went on to have quite a political life. Like his son, Hiram, Charles held high level government positions but is not generally known as a household name in Watertown’s history.
So, let’s take a little look at some biographical information on Charles R. Gill that we came across from various sources, including Wikipedia.
Charles R. Gill (the father) was born in Winfield, New York, to David and Nancy Gill. He grew up in Frankfort, New York, and in 1843 the family moved to a farm in Genesee County, New York.
His father died a short time later and Charles took over running the farm while at the same time working on his education. He also taught school for a few years.
He later became interested in law and started working for a law firm in New York. He was admitted to the bar in September of 1954 and just a few days later he married the former Martha Lanckton. A lot of things were happening at that time. First he was admitted to the bar, then he was married, and just a month later the newlyweds moved to Watertown, where he started a law practice.
I’ll continue with his story in next week’s installment of In Times Square.
TLS
