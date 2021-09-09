In Times Square

Dan Rullman, Highway 26Dan Rullman’s passing back on Aug 24 brought back a lot of memories for me. Dan was a great friend and was an excellent community supporter, both with his talents and his resources. He’d typically support a community project in a low-key manner, but he always helped get the job done.
Dan was a civil engineer by education and became deeply involved with engineering projects throughout his long career.
He started his profession with the Wisconsin State Highway Department and that’s when he decided to make Watertown his home. After a short while Dan decided to start his own engineering company known as Dersco, later purchasing Harold A. Peterson Co. and as they say the rest is history. He went on to become founder and owner of Baker/Rullman Manufacturing Co. and later sold that business to David Schroeder. His successes in those businesses was legendary and he designed and built agriculture-related projects throughout the world.
But today I want to focus just a bit on Dan’s first official job with the state of Wisconsin’s highway department.
In Dan’s first project he was placed in charge of building the State Highway 26 bridge, just south of the railroad crossing on South Church Street and also the railway overpass.
As a youth, I lived just a couple blocks from that massive project and watched the progress on a regular basis. South Church Street from Milwaukee Street south to the bridge and beyond was just open land at the time.
When plans for improving Highway 26 evolved, it was clear the existing route would simply not work. So, the decision was to extend South Church Street from its dead end at Milwaukee Street and move it south all the way to I-94.
This extensive project meant the highway would need to include an underpass for vehicles so that the Milwaukee Road tracks would remain in their existing location, and also construction of that bridge a bit to the south.
From Milwaukee Street south to the tracks was a gradual hill up to the height of the tracks, with few, if any buildings on that parcel of land. Once the plans were given final approval, it was Dan who was the lead engineer. I can remember the pile drivers pounding large wooden poles into the ground as the first step toward the vehicle underpass.
Once all the poles were pounded in place and the rails kept in their original position, construction could start on the permanent railroad bridge which of course was constructed of steel and concrete. Throughout the project, the trains had to pass over that location while the permanent steel bridge was constructed.
It was quite a project and it took a long time before it was finished as it appears today. And, since the highway extended from Main Street south on Church Street, there have been many changes and improvements over the years. Church Street from Main south was widened and that sleepy street lost a lot of trees, had a wider ribbon of road pass through it and traffic patterns throughout the city were forever changed.
In more recent years, the highway in town was widened to four lanes. The state years ago acquired enough land to allow for four lanes. And, then, more recently, the Highway 26 bypass was constructed and the route of Highway 26 in Watertown was changed dramatically once again.
Back when Church Street was extended south and renamed Highway 26, it split up some residential property and some farm property.
Old Hank Schaller owned the Schaller farm along the river and he sold some of the land what became known as the Schaller addition to the state for construction of the new highway 26 route. Some of the land was already earmarked for the residential subdivision and some houses already constructed. Some of the streets in the then young subdivision, like William, Pawnee and Mary, became dead ends to the east instead of connecting up with the streets by the same name to the east of the highway route.
Back in that era, my church, St. Luke’s Lutheran, was located on the east side of the second block of North Fourth Street and the congregation had outgrown that old church. The original plans called for a new church to be built on the city’s south side, especially because in the central part of town several other Lutheran congregations were already located in that general area, a couple since the 1800s.
But, when the highway plans became official, it was clear that the church would not be building on the site in the Schaller addition. Ultimately, the church leadership decided to abandon those plans and instead worked with the late Oscar Carlson and purchased the underdeveloped land at South Third and Clark streets, where the church now stands.
So, Dan’s death last month brought back a lot of those memories, starting with his critical role in the transformation of Watertown’s south side with the extension of South Church Street all the way south to Johnson Creek and beyond.
I’ll come back to this topic and the old Highway 26 route, dating back to the 1950s and earlier, with next week’s installment.
TLS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.