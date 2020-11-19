In Times Square

Value of NFL teams
After some starts and stops because of the COVID-19 virus situation, The NFL and most collegiate football teams have been able to get started and, against all odds, it appears most of them will get their season completed.
Our Badgers could be in trouble for their chance at being in the championship game if that virus raises its ugly head with either the Badgers or their opponent in the coming weeks. They need to play all of their remaining games just to qualify for post season play, according to the rules of the Big Ten Conference. Time will tell, but this year’s team is one of the best and it would be a shame if they couldn’t get into post season competition.
From a financial standpoint this has been a devastating season, especially for college football. Colleges don’t have the bottomless pit of money that the NFL owners have and they rely heavily on the game day ticket sales for their budgets.
Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium holds roughly 80,000 spectators in the bowl and several thousand in the posh suite and club seating.
Now, being conservative at $100 a ticket, including the annual seat licensing fees, that’s a gross ticket revenue of $8 million.
Multiply that by a normal season of seven home games and you get $56 million. Add to that the concessions, parking, souvenirs, etc. and you kind of get the “feel” of the money we’re talking here.
They still get the TV revenues and some other smaller revenue streams, but a season like this is devastating to all of the collegiate football teams.
Pro football sees the same kind of revenues with fans in the stands, but they also have huge national TV revenue streams as well as almost unimaginable amounts of money for the playoffs and all the other areas, like sports shows throughout the year, the annual draft which is a huge revenue source in itself, and more.
Because, with the exception of the Green Bay Packers, all teams in the NFL are literally owned by billionaires or at least consortiums of billionaires, the short-term impact of this COVID 19 virus is manageable.
Forbes magazine, one of the top financial publications in the country, listed its estimates of the value of the teams in the NFL. These are all estimates because the NFL owners are under no obligation to disclose their financial statements, Packers excepted, but no doubt they are in the ballpark.
The listing shows the Packers as having the 14th highest value in pro football. Imagine, Green Bay 14th highest in value and a population of only 100,000. Forbes estimates the value of the Packers at about $3.1 billion and it’s going up.
Over the past five years, the value of the Packers increased by 56 percent. Those numbers put the Packers a little above the midway point among the 32 NFL teams.
Leading the NFL values race is none other than the Dallas Cowboys with a value of about $5.6 billion. That team’s value increased by 43 percent over the past five years. Simply amazing numbers.
Our son and his family live in Dallas and a couple years ago we took a drive to the posh area of that city and he pointed out the home of Jerry Jones, owner of the Cowboys. It will come to no surprise but you can’t see much of anything because of the long, tall stone fencing to assure privacy. But, suffice it to say it is a fitting home for the owner of the most valuable sports franchises in the world!
By the way, one of his neighbors not too far away is former president George W. Bush.
That home is gated and has a guard booth at the entrance.
The second most valuable franchise is the New England Patriots with a Forbes value of $4.4 billion and in third is the New York Giants with a value of $4.3 billion.
At the bottom of the list is the Cincinnati Bengals with a value of $2 billion. Just above them is the Buffalo Bills with a value of just over $2 billion. The team with the highest increase in value over the past 5 years is the Los Angeles Rams with as 176% gain and the lowest gainer was the Washington Football Team, which was up just 23%. There’s lot of us average folks who would like that kind of return on our meager savings accounts.
So, you can see, this is only a game for the “big dogs.” While annual profits year to year no doubt vary, the overall value of the franchise has been going only one way and that is up.
So, don’t shed a tear for these NFL owners.
TLS
