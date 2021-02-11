Dead celebrities earn big bucks
We all know how much money celebrities earn while their careers are hot. Many professional sports heroes earn $20, $30, $40 million or more annually. Some earn amounts staggeringly higher, when endorsements, investments and other financial rewards are included.
For the average Joe, it’s seems unreal, but in the end, it becomes a supply- and-demand situation. If you’re an incredible celebrity, you can command that kind of money and people will pay.
And, that’s not even going into the world of business and industry, where paydays of hundreds of millions of dollars a year are the norm for top executives.
Along those lines, a recent issue of Forbes Magazine carried an interesting article about the amount of money dead celebrities earn year after year. It’s simply amazing.
The top earning dead celebrity in 2020 was none other than Michael Jackson. Although he has been dead for a dozen years, Michael’s estate generated earnings of $48 million last year! His music catalog, which includes tunes by Aretha Franklin and Elvis Presley, is a big part of his earnings, as is a long-term deal with Sony.
Music catalogs are highly valuable in that the author receives payments every time one of the songs in the catalog is played publicly.
Artists are often reluctant to sell their music catalogs but with the pandemic this past year some of them have decided to sell all or part of their catalog. For many of these celebrities, an infusion of cash by the sale of all or part of the catalog can be a source of revenue when live tours and new albums, etc., are not forthcoming.
For example, Bob Dylan, the 79-year-old music icon, sold his 600 song catalog to Universal Music this past year for an estimated $300 million plus! It was listed as one of the all-time largest music catalog sales in history.
The second highest dead earner was Dr. Seuss, also known as Ted Geisel, the world renown children’s author. He died in 1991 at the age of 87, but recent television and film deals coupled with the sale of over 6 million of his books brought his income to the $33 million mark in 2020.
Third on the list of highest earning dead celebrities is Charles Schulz, the creator of Charlie Brown and Snoopy. His earnings were $32.5 million on sales of over $110 million. Think in terms of TV specials like “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and all those Peanuts books, which continue to sell in huge volumes.
Golf great Arnold Palmer holds the No. 4 position with $25 million in earnings this past year. Those earnings came from a deal with Arizona Beverages for his namesake lemonade, a contract with MasterCard and the Arnold-Palmer- branded merchandise, which grosses millions.
Elvis Presley holds the No. 5 spot with earnings this past year of $23 million despite his home turned into a museum being closed for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Elvis died of a heart attack 44 years ago, but his music and Graceland continue to generate huge amounts of money.
Others in the top listing by Forbes included:
6. Kobe Bryant, $20 million.
7. Juice WRLD, $15 million.
8. Bob Marley, $14 million.
9. John Lennon, $13 million.
10. Prince, $10 million
11. Freddie Mercury, $9 million
12. George Harrison, $8.5 million
13 Marilyn Monroe, $8 million.
Just think: Marilyn has been dead for over 58 years now and is still generating $8 million annually.
In a lot of instances, it just doesn’t seem fair when you compare that money to what the average person earns, but again it’s supply and demand. We can only wish!
