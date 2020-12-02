Amtrak by the numbers
A few weeks ago, I wrote about how bad the COVID-19 virus has damaged all forms of commercial transportation, Amtrak included.
In that column, I mentioned daily long distance trains have been reduced to 3 times a week. Shorter runs, like the Milwaukee-Chicago Hiawatha line, one of the most popular of all Amtrak trains prior to the virus, has been cut from 7 trains each directions daily to 4 in each direction daily. In addition, plans to expand from 7 in each direction to 10, as volume had warranted before the virus hit hard, has been put on the back burner for now.
The Hiawatha line, like many other regional lines, is a partnership between the states affected and Amtrak. Each state through which the train makes stops provides a subsidy and then Amtrak operates the trains on pre-agreed up on schedules.
The most recent issue of Badger Rails, the publication of the Wisconsin Association of Railroad Passengers, included statistics presented to this group by Larry Chestler, an Amtrak vice president.
Here’s a few you might enjoy reading about. Some of them are a bit dated because they come from 2019 before the pandemic hit, but you’ll get an idea of the size of the passenger train network.
Amtrak had 18,500 employees, 300 trains, over 500 destinations and carried over 32 million passengers in 2019. The Amtrak network has over 21,400 route miles. State supported services made over 1 million trips and has 28 different state subsidized routes with lengths of up to 704 miles.
Long distance trains made 4.6 million trips in 2019 with route lengths ranging from 708 miles to 2,728 miles.
The Northeast Corridor is owned and operated by Amtrak and has 363 route miles and made 18.8 million trips in 2019.
The Northeast Corridor is the only high-speed route in the country with top speeds in some areas over 150 miles per hour. Some of the other trains reach speeds of 100 miles per hour and about half of the routes have a 79 miles per hour speed limit.
The tracks and the trains can easily handle 100 miles per hour or more, but signaling, and other technical issues prohibit higher speeds, although much work is being done to attain higher speeds in the future on a regular basis.
Remember, all of these statistics are before the virus dramatically curtailed commercial travel. Amtrak has reported that the number of passengers has declined by upwards of 85 to 95 percent, and resulted in service and route reductions until the virus passes. But Amtrak officials are estimating travel will not return to pre-virus levels until possibly 2023.
Donations to second-hand store
Most people periodically find a little time to go through their closets and basements to find items that are no longer needed and yet are in serviceable condition. Some of them end up in a rummage or garage sale while others find their way to places like St. Vincent DePaul or Bethesda Thrift Store in Watertown, Twice Is Nice in Jefferson, or several other similar locations in Watertown or the area.
Such was the situation at our home a few months ago. We had maybe four to five boxes of slightly used items and my wife asked me to take them over to St. Vincent de Paul’s store only a couple blocks from our home, and, of course, I dutifully loaded them in the back of the car and drove them over to the waiting team of unloaders.
When I arrived, the men were very helpful and efficient. One of the guys mentioned the nice red purse looked like a dandy and he was sure it would sell quickly, especially given it had the price tag still on it and the brown paper filler inside. He said he’d get that one right out on the shelves.
That was all great until I got home and my wife asked if I had seen the new red purse she had just purchased at Kohl’s a day earlier. Hmmmm, I confessed that I in fact, did see it but it seemed to be part of the pile to be taken to St. Vincent.
Soooo, I quickly jumped back in the car, made a mad dash to the dropoff site and the unloading guys were still there. I explained the situation and one guy said he indeed had it out in the display area and hoped it would still be there.
When he got to that location a couple ladies were shopping in that area but had not gotten to the purse as of yet, so he quickly grabbed it and got it back to me and once again we had a happy wife!
I asked the guys if this ever happens and the answer was to the effect, “more than you might think” but with a bit of a different twist. One spouse tosses out something that the other spouse wants to keep. Items move fast at those stores so the retrieval window is often very small!
Just a word to the guys out there — double check with your wife before making that trip!
TLS
