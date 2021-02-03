In Times Square

ANOTHER HANK AARON STORY
Last week I wrote about Hank Aaron’s last hit ever as a major league ballplayer and also how I managed to be at the right place and the right time to get his final swing on film and his signature on the picture a couple years later.
That incident reminded me of another little Watertown connection to Hank Aaron, one of baseball’s greatest who died just last month.
Back in the 1950s, all the members of the Braves team were treated like royalty in Milwaukee. In that era, most of the players lived in Milwaukee or the immediate area pretty much year round. If you knew the right places to go, you’d find them out for dinners, shopping in local stores and many of them had part-time jobs in Milwaukee during the winter months.
It was quite a relationship the city of Milwaukee had with the individual team members.
It was back in the 1950s and Hank Aaron would do some minor projects at his home. For that he often needed some items from a local lumber store.
It was through that connection that he got to know Wayne Potter, a Watertown native, who was then working at Hank’s preferred lumber yard.
They formed a relationship through Hank’s regular visits and, at one point, Wayne’s father, (Waldo) “Bip” became paralyzed and bedridden at his home on Ruth Street here in Watertown.
Bip was one of my special friends and I visited him often at his home. The topic always turned to baseball and our beloved Braves.
Well, one day Wayne asked Hank if he’d sign a baseball for Bip as a way to cheer him up and keep his focus on baseball, and, of course, Hank quickly agreed. That ball was one of Bip’s prized possessions and occasionally on our visits, he would bring it out from the cabinet at his bedside and let me hold the ball that Hank Aaron signed. That was pretty cool stuff!
And, to this day I believe the ball is still in the Potter family.
Bip and his wife Laura are long gone, but those memories remain. Many local residents will recall Bip’s son, Bill, who had a long career with Watertown Metal Products, a division of Western Industries, where he was vice president and general manager of the local plant for many years.
When, the Braves announced they were leaving Milwaukee for the “greener pastures” of Atlanta, it broke every Milwaukee Braves baseball fan’s heart and for Bip and myself it was no different.
But, ever the optimist, even given his limited mobility, Bip told me many times that this young Bud Selig guy would somehow succeed in getting baseball back to Milwaukee. And, in his long life, Bip remembered the years when the Brewers were a minor league team here in Milwaukee, dating from the late 1800s to the 1950s, just before the Braves moved to Milwaukee from Boston.
And, then we’d talk about — not if but when — Bud Selig would be successful, what the team would be named. Bip always said there was no doubt in his mind that the team would be called the “Milwaukee Brewers” as a tribute to the minor league team of many years and the great brewing industry located in the city.
When Bud started working full-time to get a major league team back in Milwaukee, his group took the name “The Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club Inc.” The dream came true one day in the spring of 1970 when he was able to purchase the old Seattle Pilots in a bankruptcy court and they were immediately moved to Milwaukee and named the Brewers.
Bip was spot on with his many discussions with me. From the day the Braves left after the 1965 season until the spring of 1970, Bip never wavered in his belief baseball would return to Milwaukee and the name would be the Brewers!
TLS
