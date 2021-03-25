Christmas decorationsA while back I wrote about the need for our community to purchase some new Christmas decorations for the downtown as another integral part of the many improvements that are underway.
That idea was brought to my attention by a number of people over the past year. After I made a mention in this column, some wrote to me, agreeing the existing ones needed replacement. The current ones have been around a long time and with so many positive things happening in our downtown, new Christmas decorations make a lot of sense.
It didn’t take long and I was getting calls from individuals and organizations wanting to help provide some funds to get the new decorations not only ordered but manufactured and installed prior to this next Christmas season.
Not all of the money needed has been collected, but several organizations are planning to hold fundraisers in the next month or two and we’re confident they will be successful and push the amount of money needed over the top. In addition some groups and foundations have already stepped up and made contributions. More on that later.
As a result, the new decorations have been ordered and should be in Watertown well in advance of the annual Christmas Parade of Lights in November.
As an added bonus, the company manufacturing the decorations offered a substantial discount for early orders and the order was placed in time to take advantage of that saving. The decorations will adorn Main Street from Sharp Corner west to Church Street, and with the discount, they have been extended to include Church Street south to Milwaukee Street.
The Watertown Main Street program, under the leadership of Melissa Lampe, has selected the designs and will oversee the installations later this year. The actual installation work will be handled by city crews.
Church Street didn’t always light properly but some minor electrical work on the light standards has also been addressed as part of this project.
Individuals and organizations who would like to make a contribution to the Christmas decorations fund can send the money to the Watertown Area Community Foundation, P.O. Box 351, Watertown, WI 53094. Some funds are still needed, so don’t be bashful!
Computer funEveryone who works on a computer for work or at home applications, knows how temperamental they can be and of course when deadlines are staring a person in the face. They are incredible pieces of technology, but when they go down, it can be a disaster or at least a near disaster.
My computer is only two years old so it was especially frustrating Monday morning when I turned it on only to get a black screen and no lights.. Ugh, I thought, because I had a myriad of projects, all of which are in the computer and I had no way to access them.
Well, as I suspected, it turned out to be a bad power supply and the computer hospital I took it to agreed with my disgnosis. A new power supply was installed and I’m back up and running and feeling much better about things! And, the service was incredibly fast. A person really doesn’t realize how much he or she relies on their computer throughout their daily lives. I’m sure most all of the readers of this column could relate to the computer problems at one time or another.
TLS
