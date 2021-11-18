Back to the never built hotelA couple weeks ago I started writing about the topic of the now century-old plans to construct a new, state-of-the-art hotel. The plans never came to fruition, but it has been an interesting topic.
I got sidelined with a couple other topics last week, but today I’ll resume writing about the hotel.
The hotel was to be built on the entire block on North Second Street at Madison Street, where the Elias Inn is currently located. It was to have 88 rooms and would have been five stories in height.
Tony Maas, a member of the ownership team of Maas Bros., is in the process of writing a book on the company’s history, which will be published next year as part of the company’s 100th anniversary. It is sure to be a good read.
The hotel is one of the topics he’ll be covering in the book. The original plans are held in the Maas archives, but will be on display at the historical society’s History Center property next year as part of a display marking the centennial of Maas Brothers Construction.
So, my last column on this subject contained references to a story in the Daily Times back on Oct. 15, 1923, which said the new hotel planning was moving along at a fast pace. The article said the new hotel was “assured” and it was just a small matter of financing.
As Ken Riedl, Watertown historian, and I paged through the Daily Times archives we found no mention from that point until Feb. 13, 1924, when a lengthy article was published.
In response to a question as to whether or not the hotel plans are being “revived,” attorney Charles R. Blumenfeld, spokesman for the project, said, “There is no revival of the project, for the reason that things have been going right along with the proposition and it is more than a project — it is a decided fact.”
He said the delay in announcing a definite starting time has been due to the drawing of plans, specifications and other details.
He added, “The building of an up-to-date hotel in Watertown is an assured fact. No one in the city will be asked to donate towards the building.”
Blumenfeld added that the company has plans to build hotels in West Allis and in Kenosha in addition to the Watertown project.
His comments clearly indicated this project was “a done deal.”
Well, unfortunately, that was the last mention of the hotel project until Sept. 20, 1924, when a story in the Daily Times referred to an advertisement in another section of the paper, which called for bids on the project.
The advertisement said The Badger Hotel Co. is leading the project and that B. E. Buckman Co. of Madison, will finance. A Buckman representative told the Daily Times on that date, “The company would like to get started on the construction work no later than Oct. 15, (just a month from that date) and have the building finished not later than the first of June, 1925.”
From that announcement, Ken and I paged through a couple years of subsequent Daily Times issues, looking for more information on the project and hopefully gaining a clue as to why it never became a reality, but alas we found nothing.
It is certainly possible that we may have missed another announcement, but with both sets of eyes looking at each page and with the news always gaining big front page headlines, we both doubt that it was missed.
Tony Maas has a copy of some of the preliminary plans and presumably Maas was one of the companies that was offered plans in anticipation of bidding on them.
Maas Brothers was a young company at the time and had the project gone ahead with Maas as the general contractor, it would have likely been one of the largest projects for them up to that point.
Adjacent to this column is an architectural sketch of the exterior of the proposed hotel, looking west toward the Rock River.
Although the hotel never became a reality, it later became the site of Powers Inn, which is today’s Elias Inn, and was also in the same block where Margarethe Meyer Schurz started the first kindergarten in America. That site on the southwest corner of Second and Jones streets, is now marked with a stone and inscription of that historical fact. The actual first kindergarten building was long ago removed and is now restored on the Octagon House grounds.
Interestingly, the Elisa Inn building was constructed by Maas Brothers Construction a few years later.
More on the Maas Brothers topic is coming!
TLS
