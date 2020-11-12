Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Earlier this month the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the 2020 inductees, and among them is the band “The Doobie Brothers,” which has an unusual tie to Watertown.
The band was formed in 1970 and has played pretty much all the way through up to the present time.
There were a few lapses when the band wasn’t performing and some of the members changed over the years for various reasons, but the group has left an indelible mark on rock music over the decades.
Watertown musician and musical historian Cliff Lueck gave me a little background on how there is a connection with one member of the band and a Watertown musician.
Back in the 1970s, there was a well-known area band known as Mendelbaum. The band was based in Madison.
Mendelbaum played a lot of gigs and the group’s drummer was the late Keith Knudsen. Also in that band was the vocalist, Steve Schultz (no relation to me), a Watertown resident. Schultz also played the blues harp in the group.
Knudsen’s talents on the drums were very evident with Mendelbaum and ultimately The Doobie Brothers offered him an opportunity to become their drummer. He readily accepted and joined the team in 1973 and was the regular drummer until 1982, when the band went on a “final concert tour,” ending with a show on Sept., 11, 1982.
Then, five years later, Knudsen pulled together about a dozen of former Doobie Brothers members and they went out on a tour to raise money for veterans. After that tour, Knudsen left the band, returning again in 1993 and continued until his death in 2005.
Steve Schultz, known by many of his classmates at Watertown High School as “Igor,” remained close friends with Knudsen until Knudsen’s death at age 56. The Igor moniker came from a high school play he performed in.
Cliff said he recalled Steve talking often about Knudsen and his talents with the now hall of fame band. Whenever the band performed at Alpine Valley, Knudsen would always see to it that “Igor” received a couple tickets to enjoy the concert.
Igor was quite the character in his high school days and after while in the band Meldelbaum.
Cliff said Igor would often spice up songs with his own lyrics and brought laughter to everyone at the concerts.
One of the memorable shows Meldenbaum did was in the mid-1960s, when they were asked to be the opening act for a Dave Clark Five concert in Madison. They accepted immediately and it was quite an evening.
Watertown has had a lot of rock musicians over the years and some of them made a pretty good name for themselves regionally. That might be a topic for another day.
This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction program, like so many in this pandemic year, was a broadcast and streaming event because of the COVID-19 virus. If you look around a little bit, you’ll find replays of it on TV. Knudsen was named to the hall of fame as one of the longtime members.
In addition to The Doobie Brothers, those elected this year were Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex.
Those are some pretty big names in the industry.
TLS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.