In Times Square

BETHESDA, GOOD SHEPHERD
In recent days, the Wisconsin State Journal carried an extensive feature story and photos about the new location for the stained glass windows that were originally located in the chapel on the campus of Bethesda Lutheran Home and now are part of the sanctuary of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on the city’s east side.
The article was written by my good friend Barry Adams, who has strong ties to Watertown, and is a feature writer for that newspaper. The feature was illustrated with photos by Kayla Wolf of the State Journal staff.
Much has been going on with the huge campus of Bethesda over the past six or seven years and the Daily Times has been reporting much of that news in ongoing articles as new developments were announced. Barry did an excellent job of tying everything together, bringing the story of the stained glass windows to their new location, and also following the ever-changing developments at Bethesda.
When Good Shepherd’s church building was constructed 50 years ago, funds were not available for the stained glass windows that typically are found in churches. But, with Bethesda’s changing environment and mission, it became clear the chapel that housed the beautiful windows needed to be razed. That’s when things got into motion and an agreement was made for Bethesda to donate the windows to Good Shepherd. They were installed over the past two years and now give an entirely new look to the church, one that lightens and brightens things dramatically and also keeps the heritage of Bethesda alive.
Barry also called attention to the fact that the entire Bethesda campus is now for sale. The campus is over 400 acres in size and is the largest single parcel of land in Watertown. The asking price for the whole deal is about $10 million. The relatively new corporate headquarters which is nearly 55,000 square feet in size, is for sale for $5.4 million. It’s located right on the banks of the Rock River, near the shopping complex on South Church Street that includes Ace Hardware, JoAnn’s Fabrics and many other retail stores.
Bethesda’s presence in Watertown goes back well over a century when it first opened in 1904 with a building on Margaret Street, which housed just five special needs people. Over the years, it grew dramatically and at its peak was the largest private employer in Watertown. It had over 700 residents on the campus and even had a farming operation that helped feed all the residents and gave them an opportunity to contribute by working and learning skills.
But, in recent decades, the federal government’s formula for financing the costs changed dramatically and “institutionalizing” the residents no longer became an option. That started the spiral downward, forcing Bethesda to move in to different kinds of group-home settings, and make many other changes, all of which were extremely costly.
The changes will continue into 2022 and at by late January the name “Bethesda” will no longer be part of Watertown’s long history. It’s hard to believe. The new name of the business will be AbleLight, and the number of employees in Watertown will be minimal and most of the few who remain are working from home.
The Barry Adams article and accompanying photos were extensive. The main photo on the front page of the State Journal depicted Rev. David Groth, the church’s pastor, looking at the recently installed windows in the church and was accompanied by a smaller photo of the corporate headquarters for Bethesda.
The story continued on an inside page and was accompanied by a photo of Pastor Groth and Rev. Victor Tegtmeier, former director of religious life at Bethesda, in the sanctuary of the church with some of the stained-glass windows visible behind them. Two other ones are closer views of a couple of the windows now at Good Shepherd, and the final one showed a tree house, which is located on the Bethesda campus as part of Camp Matz which was established in 1969 for people with disabilities who lived on the campus.
The entire article and photos brought back many memories for me. I grew up on South Warren Street, less than a mile from the corporate headquarters and as youths some of us would occasionally walk along the huge campus and the many developments and changes that were taking place.
One can’t help but wonder what the next use for this vast and valuable property will be. After all, more than 400 acres of land, all of which is located in the city limits and easily accessible for sewer and water hookups, is a parcel that will bring all kinds of interest, I’m thinking.
