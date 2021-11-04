In Times Square

Hotel that was never builtA couple years ago I was talking with Tony Maas of Maas Bros. Construction, one of the best known businesses to call Watertown home. We were reminiscing about the many building projects the Maas team built over the years.
The list of those accomplishments in the building industry is amazing and it continues to grow every year. Quite frankly I was surprised at the number and size of the projects. The company and the family and their successes will be a topic for another column.
Maas Bros. will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year and it has grown tremendously from a small local construction company back in 1922 that focused on single-family homes to one that today constructs huge business, education, industrial and other building projects.
Tony has been hard at work pulling together a history of the company and it should be available in book form early next year. That will be a great one and I can’t wait to see that project come to fruition.
In the course of that conversation a couple years ago, Tony mentioned one of the company’s biggest anticipated projects that never came to fruition and I want to talk about that one a bit today.
That project was a five-story hotel with 88 rooms and it was to be located in downtown Watertown, at the current site of the Elias Inn and other properties. Tony showed me an early set of the architectural drawings, which have been kept in the Maas Bros. files all these years and I found it quite interesting.
Now with the 100th anniversary coming up, it seems a perfect time to take a look at the much anticipated project which never came to fruition.
Tony has been busy doing much of the research on the Maas history, and Ken Riedl, one of Watertown’s key historians, has also been hard at work helping with the anniversary story, collecting photos, building plans and so much more.
With both Tony and Ken on the history project, there’s no doubt that this one will be a “keeper” for the long term.
A couple months ago Ken and I went to the Daily Times archives from 1923 to learn more about the hotel and exactly what happened that is never did get built.
We found some interesting information but unfortunately, we never uncovered what circumstances caused the plans to be abandoned. There were periodic reports in the Daily Times that talked about how the plans were progressing, how financing was being put into place and more but we were unable to find an article that explained why it was never built.
One of the early mentions of the hotel project came in the Oct. 15, 1923 issue of the Watertown Daily Times.
That article stated: “A new hotel is assured in Watertown and work on its construction will begin this fall, according to J.S. Miller of Madison, a member of J. S. Miller Realty Co.y and M.F. Blumenfeld of Madison who were in the city today conferring with Watertown businessmen in connection with the plans for its construction.
“The project is backed by the Wisconsin Hotel Co. and the projectors claim that no better site for a first-class hotel exists in southern Wisconsin than Watertown, which with its fine railroad facilities and newly constructed state trunk highways in the center of a vast and rich country.
“Mr. Blumenfeld has given the project attention for the past 18 months and it is in great measure due to his efforts that Watertown was selected for the site of this hotel.
“The hotel will be erected on the property owned by Mrs. Bertha Feld on the northwest corner of North Second Street where it intersects Madison Street (current site of Elias Inn and one-time location of America’s First Kindergarten) and will be 66½ feet by 108 feet in dimension. It will contain 88 rooms and be constructed of Watertown brick with Bedford stone trimmings and will be strictly modern throughout, consisting of five stories and a basement.”
There’s much more to write about as this saga unfolds, but we’ll leave some of that for next week.
It certainly was an ambitious project for the heart of Watertown and it would have become the tallest building in the city at the time and possibly even today. There are no five-story buildings in town, save for the Octagon House and possibly a couple others.
Next week I’ll also include an architectural sketch of what the hotel would have looked like had it moved to fruition.
— TLS
