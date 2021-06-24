In Times Square

North side horse trackA few weeks ago I wrote briefly about the possibility of a horse racing track at one time being located on the north side of Watertown’s city limits.
A friend had mentioned the track concept to me as a possibility to pursue in my column. Well, I did a little checking in the most logical spots and came up with nothing. Even Ken Riedl, our local historian who is seldom stumped, came up empty handed.
The race track, we were told, was located on the then vacant land on the east side of Water Street, just north of the city limits and just north of the bypass. That land was owned by Joe Darcey, who later donated some of it to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he graduated from college, and another parcel to his church, St. Bernard’s here in Watertown.
I connected with members of Joe’s family and they were also unaware of any track at that location.
But that wasn’t the end of the story. Donna Schultz Wilson (no relation to me!), wrote an email to me a few days later, clearly remembering the track and some details.
She wrote, “Yes, it is true about the race track just across from Watertown Country Club on Water Street.
“I grew up on the property where the two-story house and cement garage are. Just southeast of our property was a real horse barn until it was torn down.
“The property was owned by Francis Darcy of Darcy Rent-A-Cow fame. He used to keep some cattle on the property. His son, Joe, later built a house on the property, but that was after I grew up.
“The barn had hay doors upstairs where you could throw the hay down to the horses in their stalls. It was a really cool barn.”
Donna continued: “My grandfather, Emil Frentzel, who worked for Francis and Joe, told me about the race track south of the barn that was probably the length of the field that went down to the current bypass. There was originally a woods on the north end of the property, but that was later cleared for farm land.
“The Darceys owned that whole piece of property from the bypass north to the road north of the Country Club’s clubhouse.” (That no doubt was Silver Creek Road.)
Donna recalled that it was a good-sized race track and that many people would turn out to watch the races there. She also said it was perfect for racing because it was one of the flattest pieces of land around.
She also recalled there used to be a white barn on the west side of the road right near today’s bypass and, across the street (to the east, I’m assuming), there was a house. She said the house and barn were neglected and fell into disrepair. Eventually both were torn down. However, if you take a close look when driving by that area in the future, there does seem to be a few foundation remnants still on the properties in question, adding validity to her recollections.
She thought a local beer distributor owned the barn at one time and used it for storage. Seems to me that might have been Gene Chase, who owned the then very popular Schlitz beer distributorship.
Adjacent to that barn was a driving range at one time, but the land was pretty low and Silver Creek, which winds through the property, often flooded, causing long-term disruptions to the range and also no doubt many balls lost to the flooded creek.
Donna said, “I’m guessing this was all 60-65 years ago. Those were the days!”
Those were some remarkable recollections from a regular reader of our paper.
Now, I’d love to find an old photo of the track, the house, the barn or anything else along those lines. Maybe one of our readers will have a photo tucked away in their family archives that they would like to share with all of us.
Anyhow we may have a little more to say on horse racing next time, but for now, this is enough of the story!
TLS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.