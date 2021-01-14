In Times Square

Former local priest mentionedFather Bernard Rott, a priest at St. Henry Catholic Church here in Watertown for a number of years, was given a front page mention in a recent issue of the Wisconsin State Journal. The article was about the Madison Catholic Diocese’s new bishop and Rott’s early impressions of him.
Fr. Rott served St. Henry as an associate pastor in 1979 and later was assigned to several other parishes before coming back to St. Henry in 1994, continuing in that capacity until 2007.
He’s currently serving as pastor of Holy Ghost Parish in Dickeyville and Immaculate Conception Parish in Kieler.
Shortly after the new Madison Bishop, Donald Hying, was installed, Rott called him and invited him to the parish’s July 4 picnic.
The State Journal article, written by Chris Rickert, said, “Not only did Hying became the first diocese bishop to attend the annual 65-year-old event; he stayed for more than two hours and ‘cleaned off all of our plates for us,’ Rev. Bernard Rott said. ‘He’s just that kind of guy,’ he said, ‘Willing to serve.’ ”
Members of St. Henry parish, as well as many in the community, will have fond recollections of Rev. Rott and his years of service here in Watertown. It was nice to see him mentioned in the article.
Donation for wall repairsSome months ago I wrote in this column about the old stone walls at the entrances to Riverside Park and their need for extensive repairs to the tune of over $125,000.
Much of the masonry holding the large stones in place is cracking and that, of course, allows water and ice to form just where it’s not needed. That, in turn, accelerates the damage and the need for the repair work.
Of course, one of the issues is to find the money in an always “tight” city budget. The work cannot be pushed off too much longer and, of course, each year the repairs are delayed, the greater the cost.
To that end, I had hoped some individuals and groups in Watertown could step up and help provide at least some of the money needed for the repair job.
Well, in recent days the first donation to that cause was sent along to me with instructions that it is to be placed in an account with the Watertown Area Community Foundation with the hope that the funds will grow and help to cover some of the costs associated with the repairs.
The first check was for $1,000 and it came from the Fanny P. Lewis Park Fund. Pat Peterson, a longtime member of the Fanny P. Lewis fund’s board, dropped off the check, saying she thought Fanny would approve of putting this seed money in the foundation’s account for this purpose.
She also hinted that another check could be possible down the road, but noted the Lewis park fund has limited resources.
It’s a good start and also a solid reminder of a project that needs to be done in Watertown and hopefully with some sort of public/private partnership the project can be undertaken.
Let’s hope more people get excited about helping with the necessary repairs and add funds in the coming months.
Those stone walls were constructed over 70 years ago as a project of the Works Progress Administration, which was put in place to help get people back to work during the depression. Through all those years, those walls have been a signature mark at the park. The same type of stone construction is also visible as part of the Watertown Aquatic Center building, also in Riverside Park, and as a retaining wall at the peak of Western Avenue, where the water tower is located. Some of the same work can be seen along a retaining wall near Tivoli Island.
In another week I’ll pull together a little information on Fannie P. Lewis and how her park fund came to be.
