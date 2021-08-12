In Times Square

Riverfest is rollingI’m writing this week’s column on Thursday, mid-day, and as of now, everything for the 34th Watertown Riverfest celebration is coming together well.
This year has been more of a struggle than usual because of many factors, not the least of which has been the year 2020 when the pandemic kept the festival from being presented.
But, the community members that comprise the Riverfest committee, along with all of the other volunteers are a resilient bunch of people. They rise to the occasion, they accept changes and they offer solid solutions to the problems at hand.
Today we’re working hard to make credit cards more accessible and useable, but only for the memorabilia tent and the merchandise tent that offers memorabilia from the various bands performing over the weekend.
Two ATM machines will be on site for people who need cash to purchase raffle and/or food and beverage tickets. In addition, as of Thursday morning committee members are hoping to have credit card availability, but only at the memorabilia tent and the band merchandise area just south of the main stage after the various band performances.,
The fact that no less than five restaurants determined they could not participate in the festival this year, made everyone scramble. After many contacts the festival once again able to offer a wide selection of foods for the thousands of people attending the activities.
All of us on the committee realize not everyone will be thrilled with the various offerings, restaurants, etc., but I am excited that we got this far and we’re confident everyone will find some foods they enjoy.
As most of you will remember, the festival was in doubt this spring when the planning normally gets moving in earnest. Was it going to be a “go” or a “no go” was the question. Ultimately, by early May, things improved as more and more people received their shots and many other precautions taken.
But, with that late commitment to the festival, the printing and distribution of raffle tickets to area businesses for pre-event sales was delayed. That, of course means the window for selling them was smaller than usual.
Everyone on the Riverfest committee appreciates how the businesses jumped in and pushed the advance raffle ticket sales. Because of the shortened selling period, we appear to be a bit short of where we normally like to be. But, we’re hoping people will be enthused enough about the festival returning after the one-year hiatus, that they will liberally purchase multiple raffle tickets at the park.
The tickets are only $2 each and they go a long ways toward covering the overhead of the festival. It’s one of the largest source of revenue for the festival. So, keep that in mind.
Also, after several years when the famous Ferris wheel was absent, it was gratifying to see it back on Rainbow Valley Rides’ midway. Riverfest has a limited area for the rides, games and concessions by Rainbow so not every ride Rainbow has can be brought to the festival each year.
Many of the most popular ones are also back and will be enjoyed by thousands of riders.
And, after a couple stormy days here in Watertown, it appears the humidity is down and pleasant weather should prevail throughout the weekend. What a blessing!
So, come on down to Riverfest, and enjoy some summer fun at beautiful Riverside Park.
Let’s make this year’s event the most memorable yet!
TLS
