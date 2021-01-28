Meeting Hank AaronAnyone who grew up in Wisconsin in the 1950s knows how much the Milwaukee Braves meant to Wisconsin sports fans.
Back then, I was no different than any other young boy who listened intently to the radio broadcasts of every game and lived and died with every pitch.
We all had our heroes on those glorious teams in the 1950s.
My hero from that era? Actually there were two. I’m left handed and that, coupled with his unbelievable success on the mound and the plate for that matter, made Warren Spahn my idol. More on that another day. But, I also idolized Hank Aaron. He was simply incredible in all aspects of life as has been written countless times since his death in recent days. And, it my mind he’s still the home run king!
Back in the winter of 1974, Bud Selig arranged a trade that brought Hank Aaron back to Milwaukee for his final two years. Aaron played the 1975 and 1976 seasons with the Brewers, almost always as a designated hitter.
His last game ever in a uniform was on Oct. 3, 1976, when he was the designated hitter for the Brewers as they played Detroit in the final game of the season.
I went to that game with a few friends to capture that historic event. I brought my Nikon camera along and arranged with my friend Dick Hackett, Brewer vice president, for a pass that allowed me to get closer to the infield railing for some good photos.
It was the sixth inning and Hank’s last at bat ever. He hit a single, scoring a runner and was immediately lifted for a pinch runner. It was a relatively small crowd for this momentous occasion, but nonetheless, he received a standing ovation when he left the field.
From my vantage point, I was able to get a picture of Aaron’s final swing.
I hoped and hoped it was a good one and when the film was developed, sure enough I caught Aaron’s swing just after his bat connected with the ball. It was a great shot.
I was elated and had a couple 20 X 24 prints made of that unforgettable photo.
Some months later, my thoughts turned to how I could get that picture autographed by this future hall of famer. I thought chances were slim but I’d wait for the right opportunity.
So, it was two years later, in April of 1978, when I saw a short story in the paper saying Aaron was returning to Milwaukee for a day to sit in the booth with his friend Bob Uecker during broadcast of a game.
Again, it was a small crowd and my friend Wayne and I got tickets and a press pass that allowed us to roam around the stadium. Oldtimers will remember access to the broadcast booth was through catwalks that also took fans to the mezzanine level.
We managed to get to the catwalk and were greeted by a police officer who explained “Mr. Aaron is not accepting guests.”
We didn’t take that “no” for an answer and instead, I pulled the large photo out of a tube and explained how and when I took it. The officer told us to wait a few minutes and he’d see what he could do.
Sure enough at the end of the inning out came Hank Aaron. He shook my hand and said the officer wanted him to see a photo. So, I hauled it out again, and Hank was impressed. I asked if he would be kind enough to sign it. He quickly agreed and asked who I should personalize it to? I immediately said my son Craig, who at the time was our only child. Sorry, Brent, but you missed out on that one by virtue of not being born yet!
He signed it “Best Wishes to Craig, Hank Aaron” and then asked me if I could send a copy of that photo to him. I quickly agreed and he said to send the photo to him in care of the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta and it will end up on his desk. I did that and today it is possibly somewhere in all of Hank Aaron’s memorabilia.
It wasn’t a long meeting that April day, but rather a few precious minutes with one of baseball’s all-time greats! Aaron’s death last week brought back that and many other memories.
Where is the photo today? It’s hanging on a wall in my son’s home in Kaukauna. He sent a copy to me to share with our readers. Here it is.
What a special memory and photo!
TLS
