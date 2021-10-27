POPULATION CHANGES
U.S. census data published in the Watertown Daily Times last week offered some disturbing news for our community — a significant drop in the population.
I was surprised because after years of stagnant new housing starts in the city, the last few years have finally shown some life, and it would seem that the new housing and the addition of some apartments in the past decade would have resulted in some higher numbers.
The lower census number has a wide ranging impact on those of us who live in the city. For example, a major factor in how state aids are distributed to local municipalities is the population number, and thus a lower population can easily translate into fewer state and, in some instances, federal dollars coming our way.
In addition, a lower population will likely mean fewer school-age children. That factor, coupled with the many options parents now have for educating their children, will certainly mean more financial stress on our local school district.
There are other factors that come into play as the overall population declines.
As for the big gainers, Ixonia, right on the edge of Waukesha County, Johnson Creek, at the intersection of State Highway 26 and Interstate 94 a natural area for growth, Lake Mills, with its pristine lake, normally fares well, and of course Waterloo, just on the edge of Dane County’s explosive growth also saw a nice increase.
But, before anyone jumps to any rash conclusions, Watertown’s population, since its founding back in 1836, has seen some peaks and valleys in the head count, but clearly the overall trend has been up.
Only twice before in Watertown’s history did the population take a nose dive and in both instances it was connected to the railroad bond issue. That’s a long story for another time, but back in 1856, Watertown residents and the city government were so eager to get the railroad to come west to our city that huge amounts of money was spent on bonds for the railroad and ultimately there was a default, which did heavy financial damage to the city government and individual investors.
That year, the city’s population was estimated at 10,000 and just four years later at the 1860 census there was a precipitous drop in population, down to 5,302. That was a drop of nearly 50 percent and put the city’s economy into a nose dive that took decades for it to fully recover. It took until 1930 for the population to once again reach the 10,000 mark.
By 2000 the population had doubled to 21,598 and then 23,861 in 2010 before slipping in 2020 census.
In its early years, Watertown was being considered as the location for the state capitol. In 1855, we were the second largest city in Wisconsin with a population of 8,500. Much of that growth was because of the large flood of German Immigrants, many of whom settled here in Watertown.
The first capitol was located at Belmont, west of Madison, but a short time later, when Watertown was at least under some consideration for the state capitol location, legislators decided on Madison and it has been there ever since.
For those who like statistics, here’s a listing of Watertown’s population, starting in 1836 when Timothy Johnson, the first settler, arrived:
1836 — 1
1837 — 70
1840 — 218
1847 — 2,362
1850 — 1,450
1853 — 3,500
1855 — 8,526
1856 — 10,000
1860 — 5,302
1870 — 7,550
1880 — 7,883
1890 — 8,755
1900 — 8,437
1910 — 8,829
1920 — 9,299
1930 — 10,613
1940 — 11,270
1950 — 12,417
1960 — 14,401
1970 — 15,683
1980 — 18,113
1990 — 19,142
2000 — 21,598
2010 — 23,861
2020 — 22,926
I had hopes that Watertown would reach the 25,000 mark by this census but alas that will have to wait 10 years.
