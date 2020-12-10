Another city character!
Watertown is certainly a city which has more than its share of characters and I’ve written about some of them in this column over the years.
Some of these “characters” are part of the local scene today while others are part of Watertown’s colorful past. They all add to the fabric of the community and they also can make for some lively discussions whenever friends gather.
Today we’re going to take a look at a person who was born and raised in Watertown and then moved on to bigger things in the state of Washington. He was a lawyer by education and also was active in political activities, including some pretty volatile stances in government, which ultimately led to his undoing.
This individual didn’t leave much of a mark in Watertown’s long and colorful history but he certainly did in other communities when he moved west.
The person we’re talking about is not exactly a household name here in Watertown and yet this was his birthplace and also where he grew up as a child and then went on to higher callings in the world of local politics.
Hiram C. Gill, was born in Watertown on Aug. 23, 1866, just 30 years after the community was settled by Timothy Johnson. He was the son of a lawyer who was also a Civil War commander, and later served as attorney general for the state of Wisconsin.
Hiram Gill followed his father’s footsteps in the legal world, graduating from University of Wisconsin-Madison law school in 1889 and then taking a part-time position as a stenographer.
That didn’t last too long before he had the itch to move west and headed to Seattle later that same year. He found a job waiting on tables in a Seattle waterfront restaurant. A short time later he accepted a position as a stenographer in a Seattle law firm and three years later he began the practice of law.
But, that wasn’t his ultimate calling. Hiram was attracted to public service and his career in that profession began in 1898, when he was elected as a Republican city councilman. He was re-elected in 1900, defeated in 1902 and elected again in 1904. His fellow councilmen elected him as president of the council for three years and then in 1910 he ran for mayor.
In the early 1900s, politics in Seattle was divided two factions. One believed in “open town” and the other in “closed town.”
Various activities flourished in Seattle at the time. Despite laws against gambling and prostitution, those two activities were going full tilt. Even the editor of the Seattle Times was in favor of making those vices legal as long as they were restricted in location and closely regulated.
It was the job of the police to keep the “gambling dens, brothels and saloons” only in a specific area.
Many — including church groups, progressives, prohibitionists and women suffragists — opposed legalizing these activities.
So, where did Hiram Gill come down on this topic? He also believed these activities should be confined to a single area rather than to be allowed to spread throughout this growing city.
He said this district “will be the most quiet place in Seattle…..the restricted district under me will be located in a place where men will have to go out of their way to find it.”
Among his other election planks were the opposition to utilities, such as transit, waterworks and electricity, raising taxes for city projects and also labor unions.
Gill won the mayor’s office in 1910 and many Republican councilmen were also elected that year.
Following his victory, he was accused of importing hundreds of jobless people and placing them in vacant houses to vote Republican. There was a huge turnout, but the charges were never verified.
The story will continue next week when the Gill administration takes over the reins of city government.
