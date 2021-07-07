If you want a quick definition of what is old, my suggestion is that you look at your furniture.
When I was a kid, my parents were in love with early American. We had eagles on everything from our wallpaper to our lamp finials. My parents wanted a Franklin stove for the living room. We had one lamp that looked like a pot-bellied stove. And the furniture was maple with lots of spindles.
And if we could have swung it, I am sure we would have had a spinning wheel in our house to complement the ensemble.
And then I get older and found out that early American was out! And naturally, I assumed, since it was the 1970s that Mediterranean was in. Lots of really dark, carved wood heavily adorned with antiqued brass ornamentation to complement the avocado, oranges and yellows everywhere. And then I got married and I found out that was wrong, too.
For a while, we newlyweds were all about Scandinavian furniture – sleek, modern lines and simple construction. And then, somewhere early in our marriage, it was all about country. Lots of shiny brass, golden oak accented by small prints and calico.
And now, since we have kids with homes of their own, we’re learning it’s all about rustic farmhouses. And somewhere along the line we, I guess, had a dalliance in French country, but I blinked.
If you are like me, you have no idea what any of this means. Except that every time a new trend comes into vogue, it means things are going to get expensive. It means all the stuff you just got comfortable with is about to be hopelessly obsolete. And even the stuff you were just getting caught up with has become laughably outdated.
I just read an article that says that anything Victorian is about as out as it can be right now. Fortunately, we just inherited a magnificently ornate hand-carved table with a marble top from Nancy’s mother. Well, actually, Nancy inherited it from a great aunt decades ago, but Nancy’s mother liked it so much she took “custody” of it until our kids were old enough to not wreck it. And with Nancy’s mother downsizing and later passing on, we got the table that was ours in the first place – and just in time for it to be as “out” as it could be, but now in – our living room in a prominent spot.
Apparently, according to this authoritative article, another thing that is out is anything for the dining room.
When we got married, Nancy got to choose what she was going to inherit from her family, and she chose some attractive blue Spode china, which surprised Nancy’s mother, who could not understand why we were passing up on a complete set of inherited sterling silver.
And when our kids got married, the wives – let’s face it, they are the ones making these decisions – could not have been more disinterested in china, silver or anything that seemed like a formal dining room. Although this article said that dining rooms in houses were also “out,” one of my sons has a house with a dining room, but rather than formal, it has adopted the farmhouse style. My other son turned his into an office during the pandemic.
And I would venture to say that if my wife Nancy could describe the items she would be most heartbroken to part with (other than family photos, of course), it would be her china and her good dishes. When our kids were growing up and we had the extended family over, getting out the dishes and getting ready for company to come over was part of the excitement leading up to the grand reunion, usually a holiday.
These days, this article continued, millennials crave anything from mid 20th century. Melamine dishes, not fine china, are hot. Those were the dishes my family ate off of everyday when I was a kid, poor folks’ dishes. We could not wait to get rid of them to get some real stoneware. But apparently, they are all the rage.
And one daughter-in-law even bought some plastic dishes that are like Melamine, but are molded to resemble paper plates, including familiar scalloped edges. And, when my wife saw them, she fell in love with them, too. This fashion thing is, apparently highly contagious.
All this, of course, leads to people like me, who are complete fashion nerds to say, “And can someone please explain to me what was wrong with the eagles again?”
To which my daughters-in-law and my wife would merely sigh, look at me as if I were pathetically and hopelessly lost, and say, “You’ll never get it.”
Fashion, I confess, seems like the most silly and wasteful thing in the world. But I have learned after 39 years of marriage that one thing is true. When it comes to fashion, and you will have to trust me on this, is not about logic. Don’t try to dispute or to reason over it. Just go with the flow.
And eventually, those eagles will land again, probably when your grandchildren look at their mothers’ stuff and say, “You’ll never get it” to our kids and their parents. And so it goes!
