A NEW YEAR TOMORROW!
Another year will pass into history at the stroke of midnight this evening, and quite frankly I think everyone is ready for a fresh new start with a new year.
This has been a troubling year with the COVID-19 issues taking center stage in just about everything we do in life. It has forced everyone to make difficult decisions and that was especially apparent when we celebrated Christmas a week ago
Many of our traditions were turned inside out and many others were simply tossed aside for a year in hopes a year from now things will be much closer to “normal” whatever that is.
Indeed there is light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel and when things are under control everyone will rejoice.
We also managed to get through a presidential election, the likes of which we have never seen before. Will President Trump show up for the transfer of power in a few weeks? No one knows for sure, but it would be a nice ending to his four-year term in office and it would show the world that our form of government does indeed work better than any other.
Despite the COVID and the presidential issues, which dominated the country, things continued to move forward this year. We now have a couple vaccines being distributed and more to come shortly. The stock market has been hot, despite the economic setbacks, and no longer is the market just for the wealthy, but it also has an effect on the average person who is saving for retirement or who has a 401K, or some other company instrument that helps them to prepare for their retirement years. We can be thankful for that.
Probably one of the segments of the economy that has been battered the most is the bar and restaurant businesses. I’ve talked with a few restaurant people and they tell me it has been a real struggle. They need reasonable crowds to generate enough business to cover the overhead and they are reeling from the recommendations that people stay home rather than congregate in restaurant settings. It has forced some to shorten the days and hours they are open, while others have pushed hard for take out orders, but neither of those options will make for a robust business.
Education is another area where the virus has taken a major toll. Some schools are still virtual; many are going on a “blended” schedule with some in-person learning and some distance learning. How will the students be affected is the big question, but my guess is the younger students will lose the most ground if they miss the in-person interaction with each other and their teacher.
Despite these setbacks, we have learned to cope with them and even learn some new ways of doing things. We have survived quite well, despite the challenges. And, often those challenges turn into blessings as we navigate our way through life.
If this was a typical year tonight we’d gather with some friends to have a nice dinner and maybe an after-dinner drink or two and then head home. We typically would be home by 10 pm, get comfortable and then watch the ball drop in Times Square in downtown New York at 11 p.m.. But, this is not a typical year and the result is we’ll be making our own dinner at home and enjoy a little TV before retiring for the evening.
So, I think everyone is getting used to the new normal and while no one likes it, things will change for the better and probably sooner rather than later.
On this last day of 2020, remember all the good that has happened in 2020 and don’t dwell on the things we can’t change. I think we are poised for a much better 2021. Right now the slate is clean and we can put anything on it we want. Let’s get filled with optimism, think positive, and plow head first into the new year. There’s lots of good that will be coming our way in 2021.
It can and will be bigger, better and brighter than we ever imagined!
We want to wish all of our readers a happy and prosperous New Year, one that will make us put 2020 in the rearview mirror.
We’ll see you next year!
TLS
