In Times Square

Riverfest pr effortNow that the successful July 4 celebration is over, the focus will now shift to the upcoming Riverfest event.
And, like the July 4 activities, the enthusiasm for this next event is running high after a year of downtime caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In recent days the public relations effort for Riverfest has geared up with literally thousands of brochures being distributed to various locations in the area. They are accompanied by bright and eye-catching posters that are starting to show up in business locations throughout the area. Over 100,000 newspaper inserts will also find their way into subscriber hands late this month and in early August.
The raffle tickets are also being distributed to select locations and the early response has been gratifying. The raffle ticket sales can appear to be a small part of the festival, but in reality, revenue from this effort is one of the largest profits centers. After all, once enough tickets are sold to cover the overhead of prizes and ticket and poster printing, every ticket sold represents $2 in potential festival profit.
In the near future, bulk sales of both raffle and food and beverage tickets will begin at various businesses and industries. Many businesses purchase blocks of those tickets and distribute them to their staff and customers as a way of saying thank-you and also to help the festival’s financial picture.
Businesses and industries that would like to participate in this advance call can shoot an email to me at tomschultznews@gmail.com and you will be contacted. The calls will be later this month.
Riverfest headlinersSome people who have looked at the brochures have asked for a little more information on the headliner musical acts and I’ll try to do that here.
Thursday, Aug. 12 — The Boy Band Night. This group performs all the hits, all the moves, all the production and visual excitement from the ‘90’s “Boy Band Stars,” including Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, The Jonas Brothers, NSYNC, and others. The band has the Chicago sound with great vocalists.
Friday, Aug. 13 — The Rush Tribute Project. A Midwest-based power trio that pays homage to the legendary rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Fame Canadian rock group. The band uses vintage instruments to authenticate the original sounds and hits of Rush. Hits you’ll likely hear include “Fly by Night,” “Closer to the Heart,” “The Spirit of Radio,” “Tom Sawyer” and “New World Man.”
Saturday, Aug. 14 — Afternoon show by Petty Union, a northern Illinois/Southern Wisconsin five-piece band performing some of the more than 35 hits from 1977 to 2006 of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers featuring the unique vocal sound and multi-layered band harmonies.
The evening show will be by Shenandoah, the ‘90’s country legends featuring lead singer Marty Raybon. The band has 26 top 40 hits, 10 of which went top 10 and five of them were No. 1 on the charts. Hits include “Sunday in the South,” “Rock My Baby,” “Two Dozen Roses,” “I Wanna Be Loved Like That,” and “If Bubba Can Dance I Can Too.”
Sunday, Aug. 15 — This will be a three-band, all-day show with nearly continuous music from noon until the festival closes at 7 p.m. The day opens with Rosie & the Rivets at noon, followed by a 2:15 p.m. requested return of local favorites Big Al & the Hi-Fi’s, and closing with the classic rocker Almighty Vinyl, which produced one of the festival’s strongest ever Sunday closers two years ago.
In addition, this year’s festival will feature five groups with Watertown ties, including Big Spoon, Shawn Krueger’s Chainsaw Art, Dan Lepien Band, Big Al, and the Yankee Dutchmen Solar Powered Precision Marching Band, which will perform six parades throughout the grounds Saturday and Sunday.
There’s lots of loose ends to deal with at this final stage of planning but after a year off, the entire festival committee is ready for the event, which is now only 35 days away.
If all goes as planned it will be a memorable year.
