In Times Square

Gaining some daylight
Well, we’re now through the Christmas and New Year’s celebrations and we’re moving into the “draggy” part of the year, unless you are a lover of very cold weather, snow that needs shoveling and the like.
But, there are also some positive things happening all the time. For one, the Packers will keep sports enthusiasts going for few more weeks and we can all hope they make it to the Super Bowl. That alone will be an uplifting experience for many.
There’s something else happening as well. It was hardly noticed back on Dec. 21, when we had the shortest possible amount of daylight of the whole year. We were all in the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season and the amount of daylight meant little. On that date, Watertown had nine hours, two minutes and 14 seconds of daylight.
Since then, we have gained 10 minutes and 40 seconds of daylight and today we’ll have nine hours, 12 minutes and 54 seconds of daylight. That doesn’t sound like much of a difference, but gradually the amount of daylight will accelerate. Right now we’re gaining a minute of daylight every day. By the first of February it will be a gain of a minute and 20 seconds every day.
So, take comfort in knowing the days are already getting longer. Now, that doesn’t mean the days will also be getting warmer. That, too, will happen, but it will take some time.
So, don’t despair! The days are getting longer, The Packers are in the playoffs and there’s lots of good things on the horizon.
Watertown gets mention in book
Watertown is the setting for a book written by a popular Wisconsin author, and that book titled “Lies of Omission” was featured in a recent interview of Kathleen Ernst, the author, by Wisconsin State Journal writer Gina Kittner.
Ernest, who lives in Middleton, has written more than 40 books and her latest, just recently released features a new character, Hanneke Bauer.
In the book Hanneke is a Pomeranian immigrant who comes to Watertown in the mid-1800s and faces many challenges.
Ernest calls the farmhouse in the story “a fictionalized version of a structure that’s been restored at Old World Wisconsin.” Earnest worked as an interpreter at the historical site and that led to her use that experience as the basis for the book.
The main character comes to Watertown to reconnect with her husband, only to find he has died. That turns into a series of experiences that are the basis for this book.
There were a number of Pomeranian buildings and early families that settled in the Watertown area in that period of time, which was a factor in placing the main character in Watertown.
In the interview with Kittner, Ernst said she relied to a large degree on historical directories and maps of Watertown and the area. The book mentions the Buena Vista Hotel and Vulcan Iron Works, which were real locations in Watertown.
She said in the process of writing the book, she walked the streets in Watertown, “where it’s still possible to get a sense of the past.”
The Buena Vista Hotel is now known at Yanger’s Pub and is located at the northwest corner of Jones and North Fourth streets.
That location has quite a history. It was built by Henry Boegel and opened in February of 1848. It was sold a number of times over the years. Originally, it was home to the German people who fled that country during the Revolution of 1848 and at the time there was a lot of political debating going on there.
That building was also the location for the first meeting, in 1847, of which later became St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, which is now located at Third and Clark streets.
Ernst also made mention in the book of the Vulcan Iron Works. I had not been familiar with that business, but did learn the building was located on South First Street. It was destroyed by fire on May 20, 1855.
The company did metal casting work, as well as manufacturing of machinery and also different kinds of wood work. A report of the fire said the company manufactured threshing machines and all their parts, including bull wheels, cylinders, jacks, etc. The firm also had a huge repair business.
Ernst also had praise for the records of the Watertown Historical Society, which helped her research for the book.
It sounds as if this book would be a good read, especially with the Watertown connection and the fact she lives a short distance away in Middleton and is a highly successful author.
TLS
