In Times Square

Happy Thanksgiving!
By the time you read this week’s column you should have already celebrated Thanksgiving yesterday.
For most families, this holiday has been one where the family gathers and feasts on the delightful turkey dinner with all the trimmings and capped off with pumpkin pie or another of the family’s traditional desserts. Then, it’s family conversations and, of course, football on TV.
But, that scenario didn’t happen in most instances this year, we’re guessing. The COVID-19 pandemic in which we’re living has curtailed all those wonderful gatherings and instead we have counted our blessings with very small groups. Many families will connect by phone but I’m guessing lots of families will connect using Zoom, FaceTime and other technologies that allow them to at least see and talk with each other even if they aren’t in person in the traditional sense.
We celebrated with myself, my wife, my mom and my sister this year — just four of us.
Still, it is a time for giving thanks for all that we have here in our community, our state and our nation. No nation in the world has the standard of living we have, and sometimes we forget that. To be sure there are many people in America living in difficult circumstances, but if you ever get “down” a bit because things are a little tough you don’t have to look far to find others not as well off as you are.
We are truly blessed with much more than we need or deserve and no matter your circumstances, give thanks for all the good that you do have.
As a sign of the goodness that resides here in Watertown, the Watertown Moose Lodge each Thanksgiving prepares full turkey dinners for all those who ask. They could be picked up at the Lodge out on Juneau Street or they could be delivered right to the person’s home. And, they are free of charge.
I’m told the Lodge typically distributes several hundred of these tasty turkey dinners each year, but with the COVID-19 crisis that number ballooned to over 1,000 meals. Can you imagine the preparation work that needs to be done in advance of Thanksgiving Day to make that herculean effort work?
Some of the turkeys were already in the oven early in the week and that continued right up to Thanksgiving Day. The work continued throughout the week.
A huge group of volunteers, most of them from the Moose Lodge, prepares all the food and then, like an assembly line, each container goes down an “assembly line” and each station adds their part of the bounty to the plate. It’s finally wrapped up and is ready for pickup or to be placed in a Moose Lodge member’s car and delivered right to the requester’s home.
And, it’s all done free of charge! Many people offer tips to show their appreciation, and several businesses in our community offer cash to help cover the Lodge’s costs, and still others donate turkeys and other food. Imagine, over 1,000 turkey dinners, all homemade and assembled on Thanksgiving Day!
And, this act of kindness is not the only one going on here in Watertown. There are lots of others and most of them are done below the radar. They are just friends trying to help friends.
Watertown is indeed a special community that always reaches out to help others in need. And, it doesn’t just happen on Thanksgiving Day.
Our food pantry is well stocked right now, but it will get tested as the cold weather and holidays approach, but we’re confident the community as a whole will step up and continue to keep it well stocked so all the needs are met.
The churches in our community also work hard in so many different ways to take care of their needy members as well as some in the community who might be down on their luck and in need of a little temporary assistance.
Sometimes in the rhetoric of this election year, the pandemic that is sucking the enthusiasm out of so many of us, and the uncertainty of what the future holds, we find ourselves being not as thankful as we should be.
This Thanksgiving weekend is a good time to pause and remember all that we really do have to be thankful for in Watertown and throughout our community.
May that spirit of Thanksgiving continue into the Christmas season and throughout the new year, which is now only 34 days away.
TLS
