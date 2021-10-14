In Times Square

AMTRAK SERVICE
A few weeks ago I took a short Amtrak trip to Red Wing, Minn., and stayed at the famous St. James Hotel. It was kind of a last minute two-day junket, but I was curious as to the progress Amtrak was making on returning to full service menus in the dining car.
But, first, the trip is a beautiful one. Going north, this time of year, things get dark pretty early so if you travel during the days when daylight is shortest, you’ll miss some of the beauty as the train travels along the Mississippi River, but on the return it’s all daylight and there’s nothing like seeing it all pass by you while seated in the “Sightseer Lounge” also known at the dome car.
The train leaves the Columbus station at 5:02 p.m., and then has very short stops along the way at Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Tomah, LaCrosse, Winona, Minn., and then the destination of Red Wing.
The train arrives in Red Wing at 8:49 p.m. and while there can be delays, it’s normally very close to schedule. The Empire Builder heading west originates in Chicago and on this first leg of the trip it’s typically on schedule. That was the case on my outbound trip.
During the height of the pandemic, Amtrak reduced most long-distance trains to just three times a week and along with that change, the menus were drastically altered and were pretty much pre-made bowls of food warmed in a microwave oven. They weren’t bad, but not even close to the full service meals made on board by the chef.
On this recent trip the seven day a week schedule had returned as did the full service meals, which included tablecloths, real plates rather than microwaved platters, silverware as opposed to plastic, and excellent menus.
For example, I had a lobster crab cake for an appetizer, the signature Amtrak flat-iron steak for an entrée and carrot cake for dessert. It was a welcome return to the full service. Amtrak received a lot of criticism for cutting back to microwave food and the return to the chef-prepared meals received many positive comments on the trip I took.
The next morning, we were scheduled to leave Red Wing at 8:54 a.m., but unfortunately the train was about two hours behind schedule. It’s typically closer to schedule than that, but with the eastbound train originating in Seattle or Portland, Ore., there were many opportunities for delays.
That was not a problem as it gave us time to enjoy a wonderful brunch in the outdoor café that is part of the St. James Hotel. We finished up our meal and walked the block and a half to the train station, boarding at about 11 a.m.
Because of that change, I didn’t have breakfast in the diner car, but again the offerings were excellent. For breakfast, there was a choice of a continental breakfast, the signature Amtrak Railroad French Toast, a three-egg omelet or scrambled eggs. Bacon, sausage links, and a dessert are also available.
Lunch offerings include a Caesar salad, grilled cheese, Angus burger or chili.
It was really impressive to see the full-service dining returning and the food is quite tasty. There is nothing like watching the scenery from your seat in the diner and enjoying a chef prepared meal.
As for our destination, the St. James Hotel is a historic landmark with each room unique in style, the restaurants excellent and it has all the amenities you’d expect from a first class hotel found only in cities much larger than Red Wing.
Traveling to Red Wing is a perfect way to sample Amtrak travel and staying in the St. James Hotel, just a block or so from the station, is the perfect way to top it all off.
I’m sure I’ll make that trip again in the not too distant future.
