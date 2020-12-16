BACK TO HIRAM GILL
Last week’s column had Hiram Gill as the topic. Hiram was a Watertown native, born in 1866 and later became a big name in Seattle politics. He was the son of a Watertown lawyer and later followed his father’s footsteps and received his law degree from what is now UW-Madison.
He eventually gravitated to Washington state and settled in Seattle, where he became mayor of the city and that’s where the column ended last week.
After he was elected there was an outcry from his detractors who claimed he imported homeless men to come to Seattle and vote for him, thus tipping the scales in his favor. That was never proven.
But things quickly heated up for this new mayor. First he appointed Charles Wappenstein as his chief of police, the same man the former mayor fired for corruption. As soon as he got in office Wappenstein set up a $10 a month payment plan for each of the approximately 500 prostitutes in Seattle. Police tracked all the prostitutes to be sure they were making their payments. At the same time, gambling was allowed in some sections of the city. It could operate 24 hours a day without police intervention.
Then, two of the biggest “vice lords” built a 500-room brothel in town and received a 15-year lease from the city. Those developments put Gill in a hot spot.
Gill left town on some business and the acting mayor immediately fired the police chief, but when Gill returned, the chief was reinstated.
Gill was also accused of collusion with the local electric utility, which was later proven.
This all combined to set the stage for a recall election. Women were largely opposed to Gill and his permissive attitudes, but could do little to stop him until the state legislature in 1910 granted women the right to vote.
A year later, Gill lost that election by 6,000 votes with 20,000 new female voters casting ballots.
Things continued to unravel as a grand jury investigation into police corruption resulted in the police chief being indicted and ultimately convicted and sent to prison.
Despite all of this, Gill decided to run for mayor again in 1912, but lost to a progressive candidate and then decided to return to private law practice.
But, Gill wasn’t finished. He dearly wanted to be mayor again and ran for election in 1914. This time, however, he seemed to “see the light” and denounced the gambling and prostitution and lo and behold, he was elected mayor that year and re-elected in 2016. In this period he also was a strong labor and union supporter, something he had denounced earlier.
He appeared to be more popular than ever, but despite his claim that he opposed many of the vices, he was later found to be taking protection money from bootleggers among other things and Seattle was quickly going back to its “open town” attitudes. It was so bad the U.S. Army, which had a huge base nearby, prohibited the troops from coming to Seattle.
In January of 2018 Gill’s problems continued as he was disbarred from doing legal work for a year for unethical solicitation of legal business.
Then, he was up for re-election later that year and was beaten by a wide margin in his bid for re-election as mayor. He died less than a year later in his early 50s.
Hiram Gill had quite a colorful history and it all started here in Watertown, when he was born in 1866, not long after the Civil War ended. While he didn’t stay In our community long, news of him was followed by a good many local residents.
Yep, not doubt about it, he was one of the more “colorful’ people who called Watertown his hometown!
SHORTEST DAY OF THE YEAR
We are fast approaching the day with the smallest amount of daylight here in Watertown and from there the days will gradually get longer, although it will take a while before it is noticeable.
We slipped just under nine hours of possible daylight on Tuesday of this week and it will continue to drop until we bottom out on Sunday with 8 hours, 58 minutes and 59 seconds of daylight.
For the record, sunrise on Sunday will be 7:23:43 and sunset will be 4:22:42. It won’t be until Jan. 2 when sunrise will begin to get a little earlier. The latest sunrise comes on Jan. 1 when it will be 7:26:51, and then ever so slowly sunrise will get earlier. Sunset already started to get a bit later back on Dec. 9 and by today sunset is about two minutes later than that earliest date.
This time of year the hours of daylight move slowly, but at least they are going in the right direction!
TLS
