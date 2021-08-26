In Times Square

MORE ON CHARLES GILL
Last week this column started a narrative on Charles Gill, a resident of Watertown in the mid-1800s and who went on to hold elected and appointed positions in government throughout his career.
Last week we followed Gill’s admission to the New York Bar in September of 1854, then a few days later married the former Martha Lanckton. A month after the wedding the couple moved west to Watertown to begin his practice here.
It didn’t take long before Gill caught the political bug and by 1856 he was the Democratic Party candidate for Jefferson County district attorney. He lost that election and then ran unsuccessfully for the Wisconsin State Assembly.
A short while later the Watertown School Board saw some great potential in Gill and appointed him superintendent of schools in our community.
It didn’t take long before he was in a fight with the city council, which he believed was incorrectly taking too much oversight of the schools. That didn’t play out too well. Although the school board backed him in his efforts, the council voted on June 18, 1859 to have him removed from the superintendency.
Gill didn’t take that sitting down and challenged the city council decision all the way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The court ultimately ruled that he was removed illegally and must be reinstated.
The council having ultimate control over school board actions became an issue again about a century later when the Watertown schools were operated under a “fiscal body” form of government, which gave the mayor, each alderman and each town chairman within the school district boundaries a seat on the fiscal body. This group ultimately set the budget for schools.
You can imagine how difficult this had to be for the school district’s board of education. The members were charged with running the school district, but it was the fiscal body that held the purse strings.
Things finally got to the boiling point in the 1960s when the issue of Riverside Junior High School (now Riverside Middle School) was the hot topic. Riverside was ultimately built, but it set the stage for the fiscal body form of government being voted out and a Unified School District form of governing instituted. That meant the school board would have the broad authority of operating the district and also establishing budgets and tax rates. It is the form of school government in place today.
Back to Charles Gill. After winning his superintendent post in a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision, he gained a great deal of visibility throughout the area and was successfully elected to the Wisconsin State Senate.
In politics, he was a voter for the Democratic Party. He was opposed to slavery, but did not want federal interference in that issue. In the 1860 presidential election, he voted for Abraham Lincoln.
Next week we’ll wrap up the review of Gill’s life.
TLS
