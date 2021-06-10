In Times Square

HORSE RACING IN WATERTOWNIn recent weeks, I was visiting with a friend and he brought up a topic I found quite interesting, but was unable to find any background on it, so today I’m writing a couple paragraphs about it in hopes someone in the community will have a photo or article that could offer some information.
The fellow said many local people have heard about the Inter-County Fair that was held in Watertown in the early 1900s. That fairgrounds was located at the south edge of the city where the local National Guard Armory is situated today.
It was a huge event, with some years drawing over 12,000 people. And, that was a time when our city’s population was far less than 12,000!
A cornerstone of the fair was the annual horse races, which featured a large grandstand, horse barns, large infield and of course the dirt track.
The first inter-county fair was held in 1904 and it continued until the last one was held in 1927, a period of 23 years. In the end, it was declining attendance that served as the death knell. It was back in that era that many forms of transportation were gaining in popularity and that meant people could travel much greater distances for their entertainment and ultimately it was no longer feasible to put on an extravagant fair moving forward.
But, in our discussions, my friend said he had been told the horse racing facility at the Inter-County Fair was not the only one in Watertown.
He said there was another horse track located just north of Watertown, on North Water Street, generally across the street from Watertown Country Club.
The property now has several single-family homes and condominiums as well as a large open field to the east which certainly could have been large enough for a horse-racing track.
I checked around with a couple local historians and they weren’t able to find any information to confirm this second track. If it did exist, I’m thinking it had to be back in the 1800s or early 1900s when small-town horse racing was popular.
So, if anyone has some knowledge of a track out in that vicinity of Watertown, drop a note or email me at tomschultznews@gmail.com.
It would be an interesting topic for a future column if some documentation could be brought forward. And, at some point I may get back to the Inter-County Fair. It’s an interesting topic.
JULY 4 PARADE HELPThis week I visited with a couple members of the July 4 Parade Committee and while they are excited that the annual event will be back this year, they are in need of some assistance from the community to ensure it has all of the features residents have come to expect.
First of all, more units are needed for the parade. So, if you have been contemplating having your group or business represented with a unit in the parade, be sure to contact Any Tessmann, parade chairman, or Sue Hepp to get on the listing of units.
Lots of local groups have had units in the parade in the past and likely will again this year, but some have not contacted the committee to confirm their intentions. The parade is only three weeks away so it’s imperative that you make your plans to participate known almost immediately.
Secondly, the parade also typically has a number of bands and other musical and special units that make it unique. While they are entertaining to the thousands who line the parade route, they are costly to bring to the city on July 4.
That, of course, means funds will be needed to cover the overhead. Members of the committee that I talked with said the overhead for presenting the parade now exceeds $15,000 annually and that cost is covered by generous donations by individuals, companies and organizations.
As it stands right now, the committee could use an influx of cash to ensure all costs associated with this event are covered. Again, with the virus dominating last year, a gentle reminder for funding might be in order here.
If you can and/or if you are contemplating making a financial commitment to the parade, now is the time to do that. It’s easy. Just send a check payable to “Watertown Parade Committee” to P.O. Box 609, Watertown, WI 53094. All of the donations are used for the parade costs only. None is used for other purposes.
If you need more information, take a look at the parade committee’s web site at www.watertownparades.com and you’ll find forms to complete for a unit in the parade and also ways to make a donation.
This year’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. on July 4 from its regular location on Water and Main streets, travel east on Main Street to Fourth Street and then north on Fourth Street to Labaree Street and then out to Riverside Park where it will disband.
As always thousands of people are expected to line the entire parade route, bringing smiles to everyone and to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of this great country.
So, remember, more units are needed to help make this parade one of the best ever, and some additional funding is also needed to cover the cost of some of the units that will be performing.
Remember, we’re only 24 days away from this great event.
TLS
