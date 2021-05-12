POPULAR BABY NAMES
Everyone who is a parent knows the process it takes to find just the right name for their new baby. It’s never easy and it takes a lot of thought and give and take between mom and dad. Sometimes the parents want to name the new baby after one of the parents or maybe a grandparent, but more often today the parents seem to gravitating more and more to unique, or at least unique spelling of, various names.
And, another feature that is gaining popularity is gender neutral names that can be confusing if you’re not familiar with the family. Calling a baby a “him” when it’s a “her” or vice versa can be a bit embarrassing!
So, what baby names are most popular? Well, the Social Security Administration just happens to keep track of this information and who better to know the trends than the agency that gets every name when they apply for their Social Security number.
So, here’s some information you might find to be pretty interesting where you are long past naming children or about to enter that phase of your life.
At the end of 2020 the top names for girls were Olivia, Emma, Ava, Charlotte and Sophia. For boys it was Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah and William.
For girls, the hottest rising names are Avayah, Denisse, Jianna, Capri and Rosalia. And, for boys the fastest rising names are Zyair, Jaxtyn, Jakobe, Kylo and Aziel.
It looks like the old trend of using four- or five-letter names is kind of waning these days.
So, what names are losing popularity? For boys, it’s Vivaan, Alexzander, Javion, Reyansh, Kenny and Yisroel. And, for girls the ones losing popularity fastest are Yaritza, Marissa, Annabella, Amiya, Patricia, Tatiana and Miah. Other girl names losing ground include Ariadne, Jayde, Jillian, Casey and Karen.
OK, so those are the hottest names and those falling from favor. What is the top 20 listing for boys and girls? Well, here they are, in order:
Boys — Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, William, James, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry, Alexander, Mason, Michael, Ethan, Daniel, Jacob, Logan, Jackson, Levi, Sebastian and Mateo.
Girls — Olivia, Emma, Ava, Charlotte, Sophia, Amelia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn, Harper, Camila, Gianna, Abigail, Luna, Ella, Elizabeth, Sofia, Emily, Avery and Mila.
Things sure have changed over the decades when there a lot of names like Tom, Dick and Harry, and it does seem as if parents want trendy names today, maybe with unique spelling and/or pronunciation.
It also makes for some special attention to detail for teachers when these youngsters enter their early school years. Two different spellings could have the same pronunciation, or the same or similar names could have far different pronunciations. And, everyone wants their name pronounced correctly!
Ah, yes, the only constant is change!
ICE SAINTS
The old adage that planting should not begin (at least in this area) until the Ice Saints have passed has certainly been true this year.
Here we are in mid-May and up until a day ago we were fretting about a nightly freeze. At our home, some of our perennials were bitten by frost and while they will survive just fine, the colorful flowers were really stunted and won’t bloom as richly as a year ago. Hopefully that is all past and we can begin the spring ritual of planting the annuals and otherwise perking up the yard to be nice and colorful after the dreary winter and spring.
The story of the ice saints originated in Northern Europe and it’s no surprise that it has lived on here in the northern part of the United States, where many Europeans settled when they arrived in America.
The Ice Saints are tied to the feasts of St. Mammertius, St. Pancratius and St. Gervatius. Their days occur on May 11, 12 and 13. Tradition says it will be chilly until those days have passed and it would be smart to avoid planting anything other than something that is unusually hearty and resistant to freezing temperatures.
So, if you waited for the Ice Saints to pass this year, you made a wise move. The cold we experienced Thursday night appears to be the last one, at least in the near future, where temperatures could have slipped below the freezing mark.
Starting today and moving forward lows should be in the 40s and 50s and that will be welcome for most outdoors lovers.
So, make this a good planting weekend.
