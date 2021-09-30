MORE ON HIGHWAY 26
Last week I wrote a little on the route of “old” highway 26 as it left the city limits on the south side of town. David Hertel, a local historian, pointed out an error in the route. He explained the highway curved along the river and then went straight south on what today is High Road. He is correct and I had inadvertently put the highway as continuing on County Highway Y which travels further to the west.
In a subsequent narrative, David offered some other historical insights into the route of the highway south of town and I thought a little of that information would be appropriate here.
David wrote to me, “When old Highway 26 crossed what is now the present highway (near Kwik Trip) it continued south on what is now High Road. The road that went from the top of Lehman’s Hill and then (west and) south was known as River Road.
“Highway 26 continued past the old Watertown Town Hall, the Lehman farm, the Strauss farms, the Piper farm, crossed Ebenezer Drive and continued up the hill past the church and cemetery. Today High Road ends at the top of Ebenezer Hill and the path to the south is now a bike trail.
“The highway continued south and passed behind what is now the mall. It continued into Johnson Creek, turned right (west) in downtown Johnson Creek, traveling under the railroad tracks, bearing left and south past the Catholic cemetery and on to Jefferson,” he added.
David said his grandparents, Mathias and Catherine (Engelhart) Hertel lived west of the highway on Ebenezer Drive and because of their location, he remembers taking that route many times over the years visiting family.
Those are interesting memories from years ago when the roads south of Watertown were much different.
Today we even have a roundabout in that immediate area and a four-lane divided highway bypass to the west.
DIFFERENT SPELLINGS
While I’m on the topic of highways, etc., I’ve always been fascinated at different spellings of several roads in and around Watertown and don’t really have a solid explanation of why.
For example, the road on which Bethesda Lutheran Communities has its corporate headquarters, is listed by Bethesda as being Hoffmann Drive. That’s the same road farther south at which the Watertown Treatment Plant is located. On the city’s maps, the street is known at Hoffman Drive. Seems to me the road should have two “n’s” and my reasoning is that a Fred Hoffmann was one of the early group of people who worked hard to get what today is Bethesda to locate here in Watertown and on the present property on the city’s south side. It would be reasonable to believe the Hoffmann name would be affiliated with the address of Bethesda’s corporate offices.
Then, on the other end of the city, there’s a north-south street that starts on County Highway R and travels south several blocks before it becomes a dead end. That street is listed as “Schuman Drive,” but some years ago a portion of the street was named “Schumann” and the other part “Schuman” Drive. Somewhere along the line, a single name of “Schuman” with one “n” was adopted.
I have to believe the street was named after a person and that the original Schumann might have been the correct spelling. In Watertown’s history, there have been people by both spellings, but in a cursory look I didn’t find one that would indicate either spelling for the name.
There’s other streets with different spellings, but that’s for another time. And maybe a reader will have an idea of the origin of the names of these two streets.
TLS
