Moon Rabbit, a popular and unique restaurant in downtown Watertown was featured in the Wisconsin State Journal several weeks ago.
The feature article was written by Barry Adams, a Watertown native, and State Journal columnist, and illustrated with photos by John Hart, the master photographer from the newspaper who spent a couple decades as the award-winning photographer for the Watertown Daily Times.
The article followed how the business came to be, the adjustments the owners had to make to continue to be successful in this COVID-19 environment, the unique menu, and so much more.
The restaurant has been a popular stop since it reopened as Moon Rabbit three years ago. For many years it was known as Schuett’s Drive-In where you could stop by and get your burgers and fries, malts and soda and the famous foot-long hot dog. The business had been know as Schuett’s Drive-In for over 60 years and, after it closed, Brent and Tammi Hamman happened to see the for sale sign on the building and the rest, and they say, is history.
Both Brent and Tammi have interesting backgrounds. Brent is a graduate of the Culinary Art Institute of New Orleans, worked 20 years in that eclectic food city and is a restaurant consultant. Tammi is a person of the world, having traveled everywhere with her parents who were in the U.S. Navy and has a career in computers and information technology, allowing much of that work to be done from her home.
Of course there are always Watertown ties and this story is no different. Brent is a native of Watertown and grew up on South 12th Street. He also attended St. Mark’s Lutheran School here, which is just a few blocks from Moon Rabbit’s Main Street location. His father owned Ken’s Auto Body and his grandfather owned Roger’s TV & Appliances. His uncle, Calvin, owned Schuett’s Drive-In.
With that kind of background both of these entrepreneurs have, you just know the menu would be unique and it doesn’t disappoint. If you’re looking for burgers and fries, Friday night fish fries, etc., you’ll find that at other places, but if you’re looking for a food adventure, this is the right place.
To underscore the menu, Barry said in the article, “On a recent Friday night, there wasn’t a piece of cod of perch to be found on the menu. The $10 special was a Caribbean/Levant mashup of jerked chicken, falafel, black bean and pineapple salsa, Jerusalem chopped salad with rice and flatbread. And, the menu changes every day.”
People can find the daily menu on Facebook, put their order in and then pick up their order at the window on the days the business is open, typically Wednesday through Sunday. Prices are moderate, in the $9 to $12 range.
Barry included in the article a little about Watertown’s German heritage, other dining places in town, and some of the development plans and completed projects on Main Street.
All in all, it was a good boost for Moon Rabbit and the entire community as well.
I always enjoy reading Barry’s articles and columns and the photography by our good friend John Hart is second to none.
So, Watertown received another nice boost!
WATERTOWN RIVERFEST
With the calendar turning to 2021, people are thinking of better days ahead and the warm summer weather and that in turn brings up questions about Riverfest and the status of that event for this year. As all of our readers know, the 2020 edition of the festival, which would have been the 34th, was cancelled due to the dangers of the COVID-19 problems.
So, where do things stand for this year? Well, the dates are Aug. 12, 13, 14, 15, 2021. Riverside Park has been reserved and the carnival-midway has also been reserved for those days. The carnival is one of the tricky parts of the puzzle because the owners need a good route from festival to festival and this second full weekend in August fits that need perfectly.
The pandemic has dramatically changed the music industry both regionally and nationally, and Riverfest is part of that transition. Many of the agencies that represent regional and national acts have had dramatic consolidations and are just now starting to get back in the business.
To that end, John Ertl, our festival producer and a Watertown native, tells me he is beginning to make contacts with agencies and bands to see which of them will be available, which have routing for our event and of course which will have the best potential draw, based on pricing, etc.
Typically by this time each year, Riverfest has contracts with all the groups scheduled to perform but with the pandemic, that has not happened. Still, this is not an unusual situation in the festival industry this year. We’re confident things will come together in 2021 and Riverfest will return with a full schedule of entertainment and fun.
All we need is a “break” from the issues connected with the COVID-19 virus and we’ll be off and running.
TLS
