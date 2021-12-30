In Times Square

More scholarshipsIn recent days, Watertown High School seniors began receiving packets of information regarding the application process for the many scholarships to be presented this May.
Watertown’s scholarship program is one of the best in the area for schools our size and much of that has been made possible by many local residents as well as former residents and some who have ties to Watertown.
The total amount of locally financed awards this year will once again be about $500,000.
The Watertown Area Community Foundation’s board of directors met recently and learned that several new scholarships are on the horizon. They may not be ready to be issued this coming May, but they are in process.
Many people knew beloved teacher Pete Colletti, who died earlier this year at the age of 100. His family is working on an award in his memory.
A couple with Watertown ties who live on the East Coast are in discussions with the foundation on establishing a future scholarship award. They were successful in their endeavors and they want to give back to the community and scholarships is a way they feel will help the next generation of graduates.
The foundation also received a call from a banker in the Fox River Valley making an inquiry on behalf of former Watertown residents who are planning to establish a scholarship here in the coming year or two.
The list goes on and others have been asking how they can establish such an award for high school seniors at Watertown.
Many of these people graduated from Watertown High School, went on to successful careers but never forgot where they got their start in life — right here in Watertown — and they want to give back to the community they love.
There are many ways they can help make a difference in Watertown and scholarships is a viable one but there are many other opportunities
If you are interested or know someone who may be interested in making a difference, contact the Watertown Area Community Foundation at https://www.watertownareacommunityfoundation.org/ or by emailing info@wttnfoundation.org. Both sites are a good way to start a dialogue with the foundation.
Gifts large and small can be contributed to the foundation in a variety of ways and can be directed for scholarships or a wide variety of other options that can help make Watertown a more vibrant community.
Another year comes to an end
Well, here we are at the end of yet another year. The final curtain on 2021 will come down in a matter of hours and then we’ll wake up tomorrow morning ready to start the new year.
The year 2021 was a bumpy one, to say the least, and I think most people will say they are happy to see it pass away in hopes of a new and fresh start for 2022. The COVID-19 virus and all of its strains was deeply disturbing to many and caused illnesses to untold thousands and it also was listed as taking the lives of people right here in Watertown.
The virus may not have been the sole cause of some of these deaths, but it was a factor in many of them.
The world was full of confrontations between countries and political ideologies and even here in the United States the political scene seemed to be getting more and more polarized if that is even possible.
But, Americans are a resilient people. Most polls show people believe better times are coming and in fact believe things will be swinging upward in 2022.
Let’s hope that’s the case.
Tonight maybe you’ll be heading out on the town for a little celebrating. Or you could be spending time in your church for a New Year’s Eve service, or maybe just spending a quiet night at home, contemplating things and hoping for a bright new year.
Whatever the case, this is wishing you the very best in the New Year of 2022.
TLS
