In Times Square

ROBINS PROLIFERATE
Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Times contained the weekly column by Chris Hardie, one of my good friends whom I got to know through the service both of us gave to the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.
Chris was editor of the LaCrosse Tribune until his retirement a few years ago and today is living the farm life and enjoying every minute of it. His columns are often snapshots of life on the farm and if you’re not a regular reader of them, you ought to put that on your list of things to do..
In this week’s column, he wrote about all the birds that are part of his farm environment and especially the robins that seem to be everywhere. He wrote about how they make nests everywhere they can find a safe spot. That topic was on my list of topics as well.
I think many of us have anecdotal stories about unique robin nests they find on their property and you don’t have to live in the country to have a robin nest story.
We have a little bend in the roof gutters that carry the rain away from the foundation of the house and it’s that exact location that every spring a robin builds a nest right there and uses it for her eggs and ultimately the new baby robins. That location is high off the ground, well protected from rain by the overhang on the house and sheltered from the sun and there’s plenty of worms and insects for feeding just a few feet away. These birds normally have two to three batches of eggs and babies every year, which explains why robins are the most prolific birds in this area.
I can’t help but wonder if it’s always the same mom and dad robins that make this location home or not. It could be the same ones or maybe one of their offspring who remembered the spot from a year or two earlier. We also used to have, without fail, a robin’s nest in a tree in the front yard and also one that would make a nest on the flat metal surface that attached the basketball rim and net to the backboard and in our case also the garage siding. As our kids move away, we took down that backboard and rim and that left some really disappointed robins, I’m sure.
Every time we go out to mow the lawn the mom and dad robins are close by and let us know in no uncertain terms that I, and my mower, are invading their territory. They buzz around me and keep a watchful eye from a nearby roof. Get too close to the nest and you might just get pecked on the head by either mom or dad robin.
Anyhow, I’m sure most people can relate to the nesting that robins and other species need to proliferate.
While I’m talking about birds, in past years we have been able to attract a number of Baltimore orioles to our feeders, using the proven foods of orange slices and grape jelly, but this year we were shut out. There was not an oriole to be seen. They typically arrive around Mother’s Day and spend a few days here before moving farther north. I don’t know what happened this time, but I think the time for viewing orioles this year is long past.
However, we do have a nice variety of birds visiting our feeders, including hummingbirds, cardinals, gold finches, the purple-headed house finches, loads of wrens and sparrows, a downy woodpecker occasionally, mourning doves, crows, chickadee, juncos, blue jays and sometimes a dozen or more vultures are seen floating in the sky. I hope they are not anticipating my early demise! A number of other species also visit our back yard occasionally.
All in all, it is fun to watch the many kinds of birds that visit our feeding stations and also the bird bath. It’s another part of what makes this area and our state very special.
TLS
