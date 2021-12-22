In Times Square

CHRISTMAS HAS ARRIVED!
This has been a long and difficult year for most people, but now we’re ready to celebrate Christmas and things begin with gatherings throughout the day and the evening of Christmas Eve. And, then, tomorrow is Christmas Day!
For many this will mean celebrations with family on one of both of the days, and attendance at their church for special services, again on one or both of the days.
The Associated Press recently carried a story about a poll, which shows the number of people affiliated with a church continues to slide in America, similar to what has happened in recent decades in Europe, but on Christmas, many, whether they are strong or weak in faith, will attend some kind of service as a way of connecting to their family and the roots in which they may have been brought up.
Tonight we’ll have a small gathering at my mom’s house, and it will mark her 97th Christmas! One of the favorite parts of the Christmas Eve gathering at mom’s house has always been the homemade cinnamon rolls, homemade by mom and now more of the baking by my sister. For as long as I can remember, we also had crescent rolls, which were homemade and then hollowed out and filled with ham, pickles, cheese and who knows what else. The crescent rolls will be absent this year, but I’m told those special cinnamon rolls will be there and the decades old traditions continue.
In either case, they are wonderful to eat, but as difficult as it is, enjoying them on Christmas Eve needs to be with limits. It’s easy to have “just one more” but in the scheme of things, too many of them and you’ll be reminded of that decision later in the evening!
We’ll also be exchanging some gifts tonight and then head back to our home to relax a bit before final work in anticipation of the gathering begins in earnest Christmas Day morning.
As I write this, we’re anticipating a call from my sister in DeKalb, Ill., telling us that her son and daughter-in-law have a new baby, their second one. The new addition to the Schultz extended family may have already arrived before you read this, and that is going to make things even more exciting!
My dad died nearly two years ago, but the family continues to expand as we have a 2-year-old grandson, and now another member of the family is on the way. What a great blessing that is for our ever expanding family.
Christmas is a time to remember the true meaning — the birth of Christ — and it’s also a time to gather with family and friends. And, if you know someone who has no family nearby, remember them with a card or a call, or stop by even if for only a few minutes. I know they will appreciate being remembered and you’ll have a special feeling in your heart as well.
Also, one of the nicest Christmas Day activities happens every year, courtesy of the Watertown Elks Lodge.
Lodge members will be preparing and delivering turkey dinners to those in need or who might be spending their Christmas alone or with maybe one other person. It’s a way to extend the warmth of the Christmas season and also to ensure that as many people as possible enjoy a special hot meal, delivered right to their door.
So, at some point today, give a few thoughts to all the wonder and beauty in the world and put the divisiveness, the illnesses and the negativity in the distant background.
It’s a wonderful time of the year and the best way to savor it is with family and/or friends sharing in conversations that bring back memories of Christmases past and enjoying this year’s gatherings.
It is truly a magical time of the year. Take it all in and enjoy every minute.
TLS
