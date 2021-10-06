In Times Square

STOP THE PRESSES!
“Stop the presses!” That’s a phrase that has been used countless times in movies and stories about the newspaper industry and most people have a vision of how that plays out in various newspaper scenarios.
But in reality, over the years the phrase has been shouted infrequently, if ever, by most editors.
A typical scene in a movie might show the grouchy old editor running into the pressroom, important information in one hand, maybe a cigar in the other, yelling to the press foreman above the loud printing press, “Stop the Presses.”
Even back in the day, it had to be a huge story because of the high cost of stopping the printing operation. There were wasted papers that had already been printed, the press crew probably being put into overtime while some major story was written and fit into a prominent spot, the delays in getting the paper distributed, and much more.
And, the scene would likely be in a major metropolitan newspaper where perhaps four to five presses were all operating at the same time.
Well, over the years, we at the Daily Times stopped the presses on occasion, but typically it was because there was a glaring error in a news story or perhaps in an advertisement, and not a breaking news story.
At the old Daily Times building on Main Street, back when the press was located there, you could easily tell when the press started up as the noise carried through the building and often members of the staff would immediately head to the pressroom to grab one of the early copies before all the inking was perfect, just to make a quick look at things, and that was when on a very rare occasion a critical mistake was noticed.
Because we were a small operation, in a matter of a few minutes the correction could be made and printing resumed. It was rare, but it did happen.
Well, back in my many years at the Daily Times, there was an occasion where I really did get to come into the pressroom and stop the presses for a major story. That memory came back to me with a recent news story.
It was back on March 30, 1981, when we went to press at the normal time of about 1:30 pm. Just minutes later the AP machine bell went off in the news department, signifying breaking news. The staff immediately went to the machine and learned President Reagan had been shot. Just a couple minutes later, photos of the president holding out his hand as he fell to the ground were being transmitted.
We had only been printing maybe five minutes and that’s when I ran down to the press crew, telling them to shut it down. Meanwhile the staff quickly rearranged the front page to include a few paragraphs but most compelling were the three action photos side by side of the actual shooting.
There was a delay in getting the paper out that day, but we had to be one of the very few in Wisconsin that managed to get the story in that day’s edition. Even back then deadlines were creeping ever earlier and had that assassination attempt happened even five to six years later, our deadline had been brought back to 1 pm or possibly even 12:30 pm and the day’s edition would have been completed and in full distribution mode. There would have been no shouting of ”stop the presses.”
In today’s world with instant communication via the Internet, social media and all forms of electronic media, that old adage of “stop the presses” is now probably just part of history.
That story came back to me in recent days when a federal judge announced he was signing a order that would release John Hinckley, Jr., from any supervision, effective in June of 2022.
Hinckley was Reagan’s shooter back in 1981 and since that time has been incarcerated in mental institutions and gradually rehabilitated until the judge ruled last week he is no danger to society and will reenter the normal world in a matter of a few months.
It’s those kinds of events that make the journalism game exciting.
TLS
