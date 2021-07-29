In Times Square

Name the bridgeRiverfest is just two weeks away and once again it’s time to have members of our community submit names and short narratives for the annual Main Street bridge naming.
The Riverfest committee is looking for nominations of citizens who have contributed a great deal to make our community better.
There are a lot of people who do their community service work “below the radar.” They do it well, they do their work consistently and often do it without a lot of fanfare. And, it’s nice to take a few minutes to honor one of those kinds of people.
So, how can you nominate someone you know who fits those simple criteria? It’s really simple.
Just nominate the person and then add a narrative of about 100 words why you feel this person deserves the honor. Then, the nomination can be dropped off or mailed to Wepco Printing, 106 S. Sixth St., during normal business hours and they will be turned over to the committee.
Or, if it works better, nominations can also be sent via email to: tomschultznews@gmail.com and those will also be considered.
This bridge naming tradition has been a part of Watertown’s summer for decades now, even longer than Riverfest itself. It was started by the late Bill O’Brien, who was one of the stemwinders for the old Watertown River Days, the predecessor to Riverfest, which was started in 1987. That bridge naming tradition continues to this day.
Over the years lots of people have been honored for their special and unique service to the community. The winner will be presented with a plaque prior to one of the musical performances on the festival weekend and will also have an opportunity to briefly address the crowd at the presentation.
In addition, the recipient’s name will be engraved on a stone plaque on a wall at the Main Street entrance to the River Walkway where it can be seen for the ages.
When you are downtown the next time, make it point to stop by that plaque and look at all the people who have been honored. I think you’ll agree this is a group that has done much for the city.
When making a nomination, be sure to explain why he/she should be considered. The person must be a native of Watertown or a current member of the community. In addition only living people will be considered. After all, a big part of the honor is to be introduced to the Riverfest crowd and being able to address that group.
So, get your nomination in soon. The deadline is Monday, Aug. 9.
Shortage of workers
It’s no secret that there’s a shortage of workers just about everywhere these days, and Riverfest has also felt that pinch.
When you get out to the festival grounds in a couple weeks you’ll notice a few “regulars” in the food area are missing this year and that is a direct result of the inability of these businesses to get enough workers for their booths. Almost without exception the businesses need to keep open at their year around location, and then to operate a “remote” site at the festival those four long days, it often becomes almost impossible to find enough workers.
Still, there will be an excellent selection of food this year, but it has taken a lot of time and effort to get it all together.
And, it’s not just in the food area. Getting commitments to volunteer in other areas at the festival have taken more time than ever this year, and yet we’re finally pretty well filled as of now.
The shortage of workers in most all businesses can be confirmed by just taking a walk through town and looking at all the “help wanted” signs in the storefronts. And as another example, most of the Daily Times classified advertisements deal with employment opportunities.
Will this change? That’s anyone’s guess, but I do know more and more people are opting for early retirement after the pandemic and that will only intensify the need for more workers.
