In Times Square

I was browsing around at the Watertown Historical Society’s antique show and auction on a beautiful fall day last Saturday. There was a fair amount of activity out there and a lot of people I knew. Of course that meant a lot of conversation and that’s always enjoyable.
And, sometimes I get a “tip” for a little mention in this column.
Well, that’s exactly what happened at that visit to the Octagon House grounds.
David Hertel, a longtime local historian and also a key member of the historical, told me he appreciated the commentary on Highway 26 and its various relocations over the years.
However, he said there was an error in my description of where Highway 26 left the city limits on the south side of town. The minute he mentioned it, I knew what he was talking about.
So, a little correction and clarification is due here. The old Highway 26 traveled out on River Drive in a southerly direction, then curved west through an open area, which is where the current highway 26 city route is located (Kwik Trip, Zuern Lumber and other stores are at that location today), from there it traveled south again and up the hill which is now known as Jefferson Road. There’s a T intersection there and if you would turn right, you’d be on today’s County Highway Y, which generally follows the Rock River to Johnson Creek.
That’s where the error came in. I mentioned county Highway Y back in the day was known as the old Highway 26.
That is incorrect, the old Highway 26 continued straight south at that T intersection at the top of the hill. That road is now known as Jefferson Road and then further south it turns into County Highway Y.
Many of those routes have changed over the years, especially with the relatively new west-side bypass, but the minute David mentioned I had misidentified the route of old Highway 26, I remembered the correct route and promised to make note of that this week. So, here it is!
U.S. COIN SHORTAGE
AARP’s latest magazine had a few interesting facts regarding coins in the United States and I’ll “replay” a few of them here.
There is a coin shortage in the country right now and one of the biggest reasons is that with the COVID-19 pandemic lots and lots of people have been staying home, meaning the coins simply don’t stay in the economy and turn over time and time again like they did in the past.
Then, there’s the issue of people more than ever paying bills and purchases with their credit cards. That means fewer coins are circulating through the economy. Add to that the number of people who hoard coins as sort of a way to “save” money, and you can see why there is a coin shortage.
That shortage prompted the U.S. Mint to make loads of new coins in 2020. Until the pandemic hit, the mint was making fewer and fewer coins each year. For four consecutive years the total number of coins minted dropped, from a high of 17 billion to a low of 11.9 billion in 2019. But, in 2020 the total jumped to 14.8 billion and who knows where it will end this year.
So, how much does it cost to make these beautiful shiny coins? Well, that’s interesting as well.
Every penny made by the U.S. Mint cost 1.76 cents to make. A nickel costs 7.42 cents and a dime 3.7 cents., So, it costs the mint more to make some of these coins than they are worth. But remember these coins will remain in circulation for years and years. Now, the quarter is a different story. It only costs 8.62 cents per coin to manufacture.
There was no cost listed for half dollars, but they kind of went off the radar some years ago when there was a half dollar shortage and two quarters were used instead. When the supply of half dollars got back to normal levels, the trend to quarters was clearly established and half dollars are rarely given in change. A roll of them is readily available at the local banks any time you want some.
There’s a little more information on the coin situation but that’s for another time.
TLS
