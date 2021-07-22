In Times Square

Manesis rememberedThe Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Thursday morning carried an obituary account of Dan Manesis, owner of the Gobbler Theater in Johnson Creek, who died last month after a battle with cancer.
The news article provided a fair amount of information on how Manesis came to owning the Gobbler and his hard work to make it a top notch concert venue in southern Wisconsin.
The article was written by Piet Levy, music and art critic for the Journal Sentinel.
The Gobbler, which had been closed since 1992, originally opened in 1969 with Clarence Hartwig as the owner. It had been a popular spot for people looking for a unique dinner and/or some music on the weekends.
After it closed, the business sat vacant except for a rare special event, and at one point it was under consideration for demolition and using the valuable property for another purpose. It is situated just off the busy intersection of Interstate 94 and State Highway 26 and the land had lots of potential.
Well, Manesis and his wife were shopping one day at the Johnson Creek Premium Outlet Mall back in 2014 and Dan noticed the for sale sign at the Gobbler and then the wheels in his brain started turning.
Manesis and his wife Stacey, took a 20 minute tour of the building and, as they say, the rest is history. He purchased the building for $635,000 on the spot and in the next year he invested $2.7 million in the place and made it a first-rate concert venue.
Dan started his career in the retail business and gradually expanded into the trucking business and today Manesis Transportation has 25 employees and about 45 trailers, according to the article. He was also involved in other business endeavors.
The Gobbler has a capacity of only about 400 seats and yet he was able to bring big names to the venue and nearly always had sold out shows. Prices were bargains at $25 to $35.
Musicians who performed there included Ronnie Milsap, LeAnn Rimes, Eli Young Band, Maddie & Tae, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and others.
The article and the transformation of the Gobbler were fitting tributes to this entrepreneur who was also a huge race fan. His final wish was for a day at Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove to serve as his memorial service and that will take place tomorrow (Saturday) with racing scheduled from noon to 9 p.m.
Manesis’s work was quite a transformation for this venerable former supper club, and although I did not attend a concert at the Gobbler, friends who did said everything was first class and the acoustics and sight lines were excellent.
I can’t help but wonder what the future holds for this business which is located just south of Watertown.
Several concerts had been scheduled for this fall, but in mid-June the theater announced it will temporarily cease operations. The theater’s web site said, “The effect of the COVID-19 virus has prompted this decision.”
So time will tell if the pause in the entertainment at the theater is a temporary one as the web site announced or if it will change with the death of the founder and owner Dan Manesis.
A lot of people surely hope it will reopen in the not too distant future. I know many people have enjoyed the concerts and virtually all of them were sold out shortly after tickets went on sale.
We patronized the Gobbler a number of times in its early years when good food and music were the specialties, and it would be great if it can continue to entertain people.
The purple motif, the rotating bar, “Roost” for dancing, lower level lounge and, of course, the menu featuring turkey, the primary business of Clarence Hartwig, builder and original owner, were all attractions that brought people from near and far. And, being right on I-94 made it all the more popular.
And, then, through the efforts of Dan Manesis the landmark found a new lease on life
Let’s hope things at the Gobbler reopen soon.
TLS
