In Times Square

THE HOTEL MYSTERY
In recent weeks I wrote several columns about the large hotel that was planned for Watertown in the 1920s, but never seemed to get off the ground.
The hotel was to be built on the entire block of North Second Street at Madison Street, site of today’s Elias Inn.
Maas Brothers Construction of Watertown has a set of the plans in its archives and those plans will be displayed at the History Center at the Octagon House in the spring as part of the Maas 100th anniversary celebration. Watertown historian Ken Riedl is working on that display honoring this well-known construction company and it should be a dandy to see. In addition, Tony Maas, a member of the Maas management team, is working on a 100th anniversary book that will be distributed to clients and others in the coming months.
The Watertown Daily Time carried several articles about the proposed hotel, and it was even stated in one of them that the hotel “is a done deal” and construction would begin in a matter of months, and that was in 1924. The articles also noted that no local funds were being solicited because they were not needed.
Read on and you’ll see that it was probably fortunate that local people were not asked to participate in the financing.
All of a sudden the articles stopped and there was no “closure” as to why the hotel was never constructed.
Ken and I looked extensively through the Daily Times articles from that era but found no clue as to what happened.
Well, this past week I received a call and some documentation from Leigh Larson, a member of the community who is deeply involved with genealogy and local history. Like myself, he was intrigued by the hotel story and he started digging a little deeper to find out what actually happened.
What he found certainly points to the likelihood that the project was simply underfunded and fell apart over finances.
Leigh found an article in the Monday, Jan. 26, 1925, issue of the Wisconsin State Journal, which mentions a lawsuit against M. H. Blumenfeld and J. S. Miller, real estate men, for a bad check that was issued to draw up plans for a prospective hotel in Watertown. It’s very likely the hotel was the one I’ve been talking about.
Bringing the suit were Harold C. Balch and Grover H. Lippert who were architects in Madison. The men sued in superior court in Madison, asking for $6,750 in damages. The $6,750 was for Blumenfeld and Miller to have drawn up the plans for the hotel. The suit alleged that an initial check for $1,500 was given to Balch and Lippert, but it was returned by a Madison bank and marked “no account.”
Disposition of the suit was never found in the archives, or maybe it was never reported.
However, it did point to possible financial problems as the reason why the hotel never got off the ground.
Moritz Blumenfeld was born in Wisconsin in 1859 and was the son of David Blumenfeld, publisher of the Watertown Weltburger, David Blumenfeld. David was a well-known businessman in the community and active in local affairs.
Leigh found records that showed Moritz was living at 900 Clyman St. here in Watertown in 1913 but three years later he was living in Madison.
Moritz Blumenfeld and James Scott Miller, who was involved in real estate, were strong supporters of the hotel in Watertown. It appears they were represented in their dealings by Charles R. Blumenfeld, a Watertown attorney and brother of Moritz.
As an aside, both Moritz and his father, David, editor of the Welburger, are buried in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Leigh’s research also noted that by July 3, 1925 Balch and Lippert renewed their partnership but that announcement never made mention of the earlier lawsuit.
The hotel project seemed like a good idea at the time, but apparently the age-old problem with projects of this size — how to get the necessary financing — was what kept the hotel from becoming a reality.
It’s hard to get the full story from a single article, but it sure points to financial problems as the primary reason the hotel was never built.
We’ll see if any other information turns up from readers of this column.
