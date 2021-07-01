In Times Square

I was wrong on oriolesA few weeks ago I wrote in this column that we were disappointed that no Baltimore orioles had visited our house during the two week period they are usually seen in the spring. At home, our guideline is that they usually pass through the area right around Mother’s Day and stay here for only a couple weeks before moving on.
Well, we were correct that we observed not a single oriole this year, despite taking the usual measures of slicing oranges in half and putting them out in visible areas near our bird feeders. We also put some grape jelly, which the orioles typically also find and enjoy.
But, it wasn’t long after that column appeared when we heard from a couple friends who said they not only had orioles visit their properties right around Mothers Day, as is typically the case, but they also have them to enjoy throughout the summer.
One of my friends mentioned that to me and I was quite surprised. He lives on the north end of the city and says he has the orioles around on a daily basis.
Then, a few days later I was visiting a friend on the south side of the city, not far from the retail development on Highway 26 South. She not only confirmed that she has the orioles visit on a daily basis, but pointed to the back yard from her kitchen and sure enough there was an oriole at the feeder.
So, I guess we’ll just have to be more patient and maybe we’ll have to put the oranges and the grape jelly back out for the rest of the summer. They are beautiful birds to watch with their bright color. And seeing another species of our feathered friends is always fun.
July 4 paradeOne of the highlights of summer in Watertown is the annual Fourth of July parade, which will wind its way through the city on Sunday.
The parade is the culmination of months of hard work by the volunteer committee which organizes it each year and it always brings smiles to the thousands who line the parade route.
It is a wonderful way to spend a couple hours honoring and cheering the formation of this great nation, now nearly 250 years ago.
Once again this year the parade will feature over 100 units and each of them is unique, colorful and patriotic.
The parade Sunday will begin at 10 a.m. from its usual location at Water and Main streets and will travel east to Fourth Street, then north on Fourth Street and finally east on Labaree Street to the park where it will disband.
This a patriotic day and it’s one adults and children love. One of the best ways you can show your patriotism is by paying tribute to the flag and our country as it passes by in units by the various veterans organizations in the community.
As they pass by be sure to stand, take off your hats and pay tribute to these color guards.
There will be flags flying throughout the parade, but the color guard units at the start deserve this special honor. Color guards will be presented by the American Legion, VFW, Marine Corps League, DAV, Amvets, Sheriff’s Department and Civil Air Patrol.
Remember to honor the flag as it passes by.
This will be as special parade in that a year ago the annual event was canceled because of the COVID virus and its return Sunday should result in huge crowds. The weather looks a bit warm but skies will be sunny. It will be perfect weather for this 100 plus unit parade and all those watching.
And, a special thanks to the committee that works so hard to make it happen for the entire community to enjoy.
Legion celebration
Also, don’t forget to find a little time and visit Riverside Park Saturday and Sunday where the American Legion will host its annual celebration. Things get underway Saturday at 4 p.m. with live music by Ol’ Style Skratch, food and beverages.
The fireworks show will get started at about 9:15 p.m. and the rain date will be Sunday at the same time.
The Legion festivities will continue on Sunday with a 11 a.m. opening, which is just about the time the first units of the parade will be arriving. The popular Brew City Wrestlers will entertain starting at 2 p.m. Cerfus Project will provide musical entertainment Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Stop by Saturday and/or Sunday and support the local Legion post.
TLS
